Iron Man Writer Reveals Central Conflict of Upcoming Series

The writer of Iron Man’s upcoming series in the fall just revealed the central conflict of his story. Marvel.com took a second to put the spotlight on the highly-anticipated title. Angelique Roche spoke to Chris Cantwell about the upcoming book and his passion for the project is palpable from the word go. Getting to the core of Tony Stark is something that makes the best Iron Man stories sing, and that’s exactly what this creative team is after. The interview went up on their social media accounts and fans could barely hold their excitement. It looks like Cantwell and company are really ready to poke and prod at what makes Stark tick. They also acknowledge that the man in the armor doesn’t always have everything figured out like he says he does.

“With Tony and Iron Man, he’s a man who thinks he’s a God and a God who wants to be a man,” Cantwell began. “That, to me, boils down the conflict of the character. I think, Tony’s ego has always been a major problem for him, in his life. So, the book really starts with Tony taking a look at himself and asking, ‘Who am I really? What is Iron Man?’ ‘I want to be a hero again, what does that mean?’

From the word go, Cantwell’s take on the character has been billed as “back to basics.” He’ll be joined by CAFU and Alex Ross actually designed the new armor and did an amazing cover for issue #1. The synopsis teased, “Life isn’t always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat?"

“I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?” Cantwell wondered during the reveal of the title. “Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe.”

