Disney Explores Iron Man's Suits Evolving Throughout Marvel History in New Video

Disney explored Iron Man’s suits as they evolved through Marvel history in a new video. Tony Stark has rocked a ton of different costumes over the course of the character’s lifespan. In the MCU, the offerings might not come in as many flavors, but fans might be surprised to see just how man different suits Iron Man has taken out for a spin during his tenure on-screen. A lot of these posts still stir up a lot of emotions for fans that are still lamenting the hero’s death. But, the visual legacy he left behind is bound to be taken up sometime soon. For Tony Stark, the impact of all those costumes can already be felt in the MCU’s Peter Parker who is already on outfit number three in only a handful of appearances on-screen.

Weta Digital crafted the now-famous Stark' nano-tech armor. In Infinity War and Endgame, the hero made that epic last stand alongside all of the other Avengers. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Weta's visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken. He and his team made sure that third act battle was something no MCU fan would ever forget.

Initiate Glow Up Protocol. 🤖✨⏫ Which of Iron Man's many MCU suits is your favorite? All of these and more @MarvelStudios movies are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusMovieNights pic.twitter.com/paIZHGP2ma — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 9, 2020

"Here in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nano-tech that he's developed," Aitken remembered. " And that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit. We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences."

When that iconic moment with Thor came up, Aitken said that the Lightning Refocuser ended up being something really cool for the team to bring to life.

"There's the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he's generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser," Aitken said. "Something that is able to capture Thor's lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. So that was nanotech and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit's tech."

