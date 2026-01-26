It’s a Bloody, Brutal Battle in Predator: Bloodshed First Look (Exclusive)

The Predator universe might be one of the most exciting in entertainment thanks to the series of movies that includes 1987s Predator, Predator 2, Predators, The Predator, Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers and most recently Predator: Badlands, not to mention the crossovers with Alien. But the franchise is far bigger than the movies, with an entire expanded universe that includes comic books — and next month, one of the most brutal installments of the comics side of the Predator universe is set to debut.

Arriving on comic shop shelves on February 25th, Predator: Bloodshed #1 is might just be the stunning Predator stories yet. Written by Jordan Morris with art by Roland Boschi and Ruairi Coleman, the five-issue miniseries will take the iconic warrior into an entirely new sort of battlefield by pitting a Yautja against deadly fighters in the world of underground martial arts. It will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen — and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

Things Get Bloody Fast in Predator: Bloodshed #1

While our first look at Predator: Bloodshed #1 doesn’t have text (you don’t want spoilers, after all) it’s still pretty clear that the fighting world this story is going to take readers to is going to be unlike anything we’re prepared for — and as you can see in the preview pages, things get very bloody, very fast when the Predator shows up. And that’s not good news for anyone involved. The Predator’s arrival is unexpected and puts a whole new twist on things, turning what should be essentially gladiatorial combat for a major prize into a different kind of fight altogether one where, if you lose you die.

“As a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, I know that the Yautja love testing themselves with new challenges. I figured an underground martial arts tournament where Earth’s strongest fighters gather under one roof to wail on each other would be an idea challenge for the galaxy’s greatest hunter,” Morris said. “I grew up on fighting video games and martial arts movies, so I am of the opinion that an underground fighting tournament is the coolest thing there is. I am so excited for folks to see the Yautja absolutely wreck shop!”

Here’s how Marvel describes Predator: Bloodshed #1: In the near future, Earth’s fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: and alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter?! Choose your fighter, place your bets, and brace yourself for a bloody tournament unlike any other. Rated Parental Advisory.

Predator: Bloodshed #1 goes on sale February 25th from Marvel Comics.



