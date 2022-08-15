Jason Aaron's new Original Series Once Upon a Time at the End of the World Revealed by BOOM! Studios (Exclusive)

Comics fans are in for a treat, as today BOOM! Studios has revealed Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) is set to launch what is being called his most ambitious creator-owned series to date, and we've got your exclusive first look and all the details! The new series is titled Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, and the series will be brought to life by three unique art teams. Once Upon a Time at the End of the World is described as an epic love story of Maceo and Mezzy and while they've never met anyone like each other, their time might be short-lived as they try and survive a world that is being torn apart by environmental catastrophe. Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 will hit comic stores this November, and you can find the gorgeous cover below.

The main cover features the artwork of Mike Del Mundo (Thor), and variant covers by Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), Junggeun Yoon (Something is Killing the Children), Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and more. You can find the official description for the series below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe. This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together. Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart?

"A love story should be more than just one kind of story. More than just a first act. Especially when it's the kind of epic, unbridled love that carves a trail across two lifetimes, leaving behind moments of joy and suffering, pleasure and horror, healing and scarring. Even more so when those lives are being lived in a post-apocalyptic wasteland," said Aaron. "This is the story of two lost kids who find each other at the very end of days. Like if Wes Anderson had directed 'Road Warrior.' But that's only the beginning of their journey of survival and of the world's last great love story."

"Jason and three uniquely distinct and original artists weave a story that feels close to home-whether it takes you back to your own childhood and the unjaded attempts at first love, first great heartbreak, or first steps into the unknown-ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD hits a nerve, reminds you of a forgotten time, and sweeps you up into the lives of this unlikely duo navigating a dying world," said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Each artist will weave in and out of each other's respective chapters taking readers on a journey forward and back in time. It's a comic reading experience that you won't want to miss."

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 hits comic stores this November.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!