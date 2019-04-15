‘Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens’ #2 First Look Is Simply Stunning

Jim Henson’s The Storyteller series is responsible for some of the most unique and visually stunning stories in recent memory, and the same can be said for the newest adaptation Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens. The four-issue series is adapted from the Emmy Award-winning television series and is brought to life by the talents of cartoonist Chan Chau. As you can see in our exclusive preview of Sirens #2, Chau’s work is simply gorgeous, but there’s much more here than just visuals. Fans will meet a powerful Goddess named Nuwa, who in her battle against loneliness will end up creating humankind.

“Chan Chau’s lovely storytelling and brilliant art come together in SIRENS #2 to tell a tale about how the world came to be,” said Matthew Levine, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Chau imagines that the human race was born from a goddess’ heartfelt desire for love and

companionship, resulting in a story that is sure to delight fans of fantasy, legends, and myths.”

You can check out the official description for Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens #2 below.

“JIM HENSON’S THE STORYTELLER: SIRENS #2, from cartoonist Chan Chau, introduces readers to the goddess Nuwa, a shapeshifting snake deity who traveled the world at its creation when the earth and trees and air were perfect and brand new. While Nuwa had the whole world at her disposal, able to scale mountains and visit oceans whenever she pleased, she found herself overtaken by loneliness. And so began the creation of animals and people, and the start of human life and love.”

“Sirens #2 will feature a main connecting cover by Cory Godbey (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Tales) and a variant cover by Chau. You can check out the covers and our exclusive first look at the issue in the next slides.

Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens #2 hits comic stores on May 8th.

Second One This Week

Story Time

Beginnings of a World

Overwhelming Sadness

Loneliness…

Variant Cover: Chan Chau

Main Cover: Cory Godbey