DC Keeps Failing 1 Hero and I Think We’re All Tired Of It

When it comes to heroes, I think DC Comics is kind of stuck when it comes to one particularly troubled one. The DC Universe is filled with heroes who have had moments or periods they weren’t proud of. Green Lantern was once infected by a space parasite and went crazy enough to destroy the Corps, and Batman nearly got the entire Justice League killed after his contingencies were stolen during the infamous “Tower of Babel” arc. But those heroes got a chance at redemption and have been on the straight and narrow ever since.

But not every hero is like Green Lantern or Batman. Sometimes they’re so defined by the past that it’s hard for them to ever really change, at least from a narrative perspective. But despite the status quo nature of comic book storytelling, entertaining characters need to change and grow. But sadly, that’s not the case for one younger hero who is so marked by their darkest moment that it seems like there’s no chance of them ever finding redemption. And with this latest moment, I have to say I’m getting tired of how predictable this character can be.

Once Again, Terra Betrays the Titans

In Titans #31 by John Layman, Pete Woods, and Wes Abbot, Donna Troy and Arsenal are the last Titans on Earth to defend it from Grail and the forces of Apokolips. But while the two fight Darkseid’s daughter and her Parademon army, Nightwing is in Gemworld and in the clutches of Jinx. Thankfully, he’s not on his own as Raven and Terra are nearby. Unfortunately, Terra is not feeling very helpful thanks to the Titans putting her in a containment unit. Raven validates Terra’s anger but implores her to assist, asking her to truly prove herself as a hero.

Jinx is close to killing Nightwing, but thankfully, Raven shows up to save her ally. She casts a spell on Jinx, but the magic villain is prepared and counters Raven’s spell. As powerful as Raven is, Jinx is siphoning magic straight from Gemworld, drastically elevating her powers. With Jinx having Nightwing and Raven in her grasp, the villain is on the cusp of victory. However, Jinx fails to account for Terra, who, thanks to her mastery of geokinesis, is able to defeat Jinx using the very minerals of Gemworld.

Nightwing and Raven collect themselves and thank Terra for her assistance, who reveals she’s actually only here to help herself. Raven is beside herself with anger that Terra is betraying them once again, but Terra justifies it, saying that no matter what she does, the team is never going to trust her, and even if she did allow herself to be a hero, Terra fears being hurt too much to even try. With all that said, Terra encases both Nightwing and Raven in mineral prisons and takes the throne of Gemworld for herself.

Seriously, Can We Get Something New with Terra?

Look, I get that the “Judas Contract” is arguably the thing fans know most about Terra, and I get that it left a lasting impression on her characterization. But that was four decades and several reboots ago. You know how many characters have broken bad and gone back to being a hero since then? Of course, Terra’s case was a lot more complex (I’m not even going to get into all the mess with Deathstroke). But it wouldn’t bother me so much if DC didn’t keep toying with the idea of her becoming a hero only to pull back.

What’s even weirder about this turn is that a cover for upcoming New Titans #33 hints that Terra might actually be on the team. The characters are obscured, but there is the shape of a young woman on rocks, so it’s safe to say that it’s Terra. So maybe this is all part of some next-level mindgame, and DC is actually about to allow Terra to put her past behind her. But if that’s the case, I think I speak for everyone when I ask that DC actually stick to this and prevent Terra from going evil again.

Moments of betrayal can make for shocking twists. But when it’s a character like Terra, who has a history of backstabbing, it loses its luster after so long. Terra might not be perfect, but DC Comics can do better with her instead of placing her in the most predictable role possible. I hope for her sake that she is actually a part of the Titans in DC Next Level. But more importantly, I hope it’s the start of her path to redemption. Because having Terra return to villain is the most predictable (and unsatisfying) thing you can do with her.

