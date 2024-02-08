The Punisher Hunts Down Nick Fury in New Garth Ennis MAX Series

Fan-favorite creator Garth Ennis is returning to Marvel Comics with a violent new miniseries. On Thursday, the publisher announced Get Fury, a new five-issue miniseries from Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and artist Jacen Burrows (Crossed, Moon Knight) which will begin publishing in May of 2024. This will mark the latest collaboration between Ennis and Burrows, which includes the recent AWA series The Ribbon Queen. As the title suggests, Get Fury will portray a major effort by Frank Castle / The Punisher to rescue Nick Fury. Get Fury will be set among the backdrop of the Vietnam War, allowing the two characters to Marvel Comics after previously passing their mantles onto various successors, including the introduction of a new Punisher, Joe Garrison, last year. Get Fury #1 will feature a main cover by Dave Johnson, as well as a variant cover from Burrows.

“There’s a nice sense of things coming full circle with GET FURY; the editor is my good friend Nick Lowe, who handled BORN back at the beginning some 20+ years ago, and just like that story, this one sees Frank Castle as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam (in fact, it goes some way to explaining how he ended up at Firebase Valley Forge in the first place),” Ennis said in a statement. “As the two most violent men in mainstream comics, Fury and Frank work well together—just like they did in the Vietnam sequence of FURY: MY WAR GONE BY. All in all, if GET FURY turns out to be the last time I write Frank, I think it’ll make for a worthy farewell.”

What Is Get Fury About?

In Get Fury, it’s 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don’t quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, DOES realize this, and they can’t risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army: LT. Frank Castle.

“I never have more fun on a project than I do with Garth, and his work with these two characters is world class,” Burrows added in a statement. “Getting to bring this chapter of their saga to life was extremely exciting to me as a huge fan of those previous books. And I think I am in the minority of artists that really enjoy the research aspect of doing a period book, so getting to draw a comic set at the tail end of the Vietnam War was a fun challenge.”

Get Fury #1 will be available wherever comics are sold beginning on Wednesday, May 1st.