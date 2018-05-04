Exclusive Preview: The Final Battle Looms In Jimmy’s Bastards #8

Jimmy Regent might not be 100% right now, but even 80% of the superspy is still deadlier than most.

Fans will see if he can pull this crazy caper off in the new issue of Jimmy’s Bastards #8 from AfterShock Comics, and you can get your exclusive first look in our new preview. Jimmy is trying his best to keep his demons at bay long enough to save Nancy and take out the Bastards once and for all, something he has no chance of doing without his favorite puppy.

Yep, an adorable puppy is all that stands in the way of this whole thing falling through, but the good news is the puppy is quite adorable, so maybe there’s still some hope. Unfortunately, it looks like Nancy’s seen better days, though revenge has a way of giving one an energy boost.

Ironically the duo might not have to do all the heavy lifting themselves, as the army they are standing against might just end up pulling off a mutiny. Let’s hope for their sake that manages to happen. You can check out our exclusive preview in the galley, and the official description can be found below.

Jimmy’s Bastards #8 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 05.16.18

writer: Garth Ennis

artist: Russ Braun

color: John Kalisz

letterer: Rob Steen

cover: Andy Clarke & Jose Villarrubia

“Jimmy’s final showdown with the Bastards begins in quite bloody style, as Junior plays his trump card and Nancy races to foil the villains’ getaway. But the final secret of our hero’s supercharged sex-life is still to be revealed…

From the creator and writer of Preacher and The Boys comes the series that HAD to be told at AfterShock!”

You can catch up on the series by grabbing a copy of Jimmy’s Bastards Vol. 1, and you can find the official description for that below.

“Jimmy Regent, Britain’s number one super-spy, has got it all: intrigue, adventure, a license to shoot whoever he likes and beautiful women falling at his feet. He also has a new partner who isn’t quite as impressed by Jimmy as all other women appear to be. Now, there’s a price to pay for Jimmy’s multiple romantic conquests — the results of which are about to come calling in the worst possible way…”

AfterShock’s Jimmy’s Bastards #8 lands in comic stores May 16, and Vol. 1 is in stores now.