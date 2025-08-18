DC Just Gave a Beloved Green Lantern God-Like Powers (But What Are They?)

The first few issues of Absolute Green Lantern have been split between telling the story of what happened in the city of Evergreen while Abin Sur kept it trapped inside his green barrier, and the battle between Green Lantern Sojourner Mullein and Black Hand Hal Jordan. In the past, we watched all of the inhabitants of Evergreen slowly be turned into light by Abin Sur, and while at first it seemed like he was killing them, it was revealed that the alien was actually transporting them to Oa to continue their judgement. The end of Absolute Green Lantern #5 saw Hal and Jo entering the previously benign Green Lantern Power Battery, and inside they met John Stewart. But he had obviously changed, as he told them to be without fear and glowed with golden light.

What Happened to John?

John Stewart started this adventure as human and mundane as everyone else, but while the other trapped citizens panicked, Jon studied the barrier. He eventually discovered that gold could diffuse the green light, likening it to how gold represented the color of enlightenment in alchemy. Abin Sur told them that they needed to be without fear, and so the ultimate overcoming of that fear would be to totally understand it and rise above it. Thus, gold negates the energy. Unfortunately, that revelation forced Abin Sur to take notice of John, who smiled as he was transported, understanding that this was all about Abin Sur teaching them to overcome their fear.

Hal and Jo both assumed that everyone who Abin Sur judged was killed just like Guy Garnder, and came up with a plan to kill the alien. Jo would call him down and distract him, while Hal blasted him with gold-covered bullets. Jo berated Abin Sur and demanded to know why he killed everyone, but Abin Sur replied that nobody was dying, simply being transported to Oa as pure light to continue their judgement. Abin Sur explained that he was conducting these tests in order to find people suitable to be elected as Ain Sur, Ain Rao, and Ain Aur, and he even later confirms that Abin Sur is a position that he has taken up. Unfortunately, everything goes belly up when Jo winds up absorbing Abin Sur’s power into her gold ring and disappearing, leading to Hal killing Abin Sur and being declared the Black Hand, being told to fear the Black Star. That leads us to the present, where we see a very much alive John Stewart powered by golden light. It’s clear that he’s passed his judgement and was granted a title or power of some kind, but even though he’s encased in the yellow spectrum of light, it’s very clear that he’s not powered by fear like the Yellow Lanterns we know. He’s something entirely new.

What Are John’s Golden Powers?

Based on the fact that John was coated in light and spoke the same line of being without fear that Abin Sur did, it’s easy to assume he passed his judgement and was selected to be one of the Ains. Based on the fact that Abin Sure referenced three different Ain positions, it’s likely that there are just as Abin roles, especially given that one is Ain Sur. This could mean that John Stewart has been given one of these roles, and is now in command of the Yellow Light just like Abin Sur was in control of the Green Light. This would imply that he has the same ability to create constructs and become light that Abin Sur possessed. Beyond that, it’s very likely that he’ll have some special abilities that only apply to him, which would most likely have to do with alchemy in some way. John was presented as the character who had reached a kind of enlightenment, so his powers will likely be tied to that understanding.

Perhaps John will be able to pull out the fear that lives inside of people, either forcing them to confront it or stripping it away. Or maybe his powers will be more tied to connecting information between people, showing them visions or constructs of their fears to either give information or gather it. It’s impossible to know what he can do until we see it, but based on the fact that Hal has the powers of the Black Hand, Jo is the Green Lantern, and future covers and a tease from Jo entering Abin Sur’s mind showed us that Tomar-Re will be a Red Lantern, it’s highly possible that Lanterns of all colors are being chosen to these positions. One very interesting piece of information is that one of the positions is Ain Rao, and Rao is the god of the Kryptonian sun, which is the sector the mainline Tomar-Re protected. It’s possible that the Rao position represents the Red Light, Sur the Green Light, and Aur the Yellow Light. Or even that Ain is pure Yellow, and Abin is Green. Either way, John Stewart is likely able to conclude the judgement of others now, and will be finishing the judgement on Hal and Jo.

Abin Sur was incredibly powerful, and it’s highly likely that John Stewart is just as strong now. He will complete the judgement for Hal and Jo, and hopefully manage to help free Hal from the Black Hand and Black Star’s influence. Whatever happens now, John is a Yellow Lantern, and even if that isn’t about inspiring fear in this universe, it will definitely be awesome to watch unfold.

Absolute Green Lantern #5 is on sale now!