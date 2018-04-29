8 More Jonathan Hickman Comics Perfect for TV

East of West and Transhuman, two series co-created by Jonathan Hickman, are being produced for television at Amazon. While both concepts have only been ordered for pilot episodes, comics fans know just how much potential there is in each series making the odds of at least one being made into a complete series very good. Both pilots are also featuring the series co-creators and artists Nick Dragotta (East of West) and J.M. Ringuet (Transhuman) as executive producers, making the odds of a good adaptation that much more likely.

The success of these two comics shines a spotlight on the rest of Hickman’s work in comics. As both a writer and artist he has helped to shape some of the most widely acclaimed creator-owned series and Marvel Comics events of the past decade. Looking at the potential in these adaptations also serves to remind us of how many other Hickman series would make for great television series or miniseries. That’s why we’re digging into his bibliography to see what else is just waiting to be snapped up, by Amazon or a competing network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nightly News

Art by Jonathan Hickman

Published by Image Comics

The Nightly News was Hickman’s breakout success, and it has only become a more prescient read in the decade since its publication. This conspiracy-centered miniseries is focused on the manipulation of the media and people’s response to losing control of their own lives. A wide variety of characters provide multiple perspectives on events that spiral further and further into chaos and violence. As an examination of both the media and constructed narratives, it would provide a great lens for understanding modern history through fiction, instead of the very strange and real nightly news of today.

The Manhattan Projects

Art by Nick Pitarra

Published by Image Comics

This series would require either an animated adaptation or a very large budget, much like the upcoming adaptation of East of West. It’s alternate take on the scientists and military men who ushered in the Atomic Age is too packed with bizarre settings and characters to be pared down. That having been said, it would be well worth the expense. The series not only offers some truly incredible storylines and visually stimulating concepts, but it provides a fascinating take on power and privilege with heaping sides of violence and humor. Executing this concept on television would make for a great chance to reach levels of Lynchian weirdness.

FF

Art by Steve Epting, Barry Kitson, Nick Dragotta, and others

Published by Marvel Comics

Assuming that Marvel Studios regains the rights to the Fantastic Four, then this expansion of the team would be perfect for a television expansion by the same name. Hickman recognized the goals of the Fantastic Four had outgrown the capacity of four individuals. So the Future Foundation was created to incorporate more heroes and students who would push exploration and science into new frontiers. This would lend Marvel Studios a chance to expand the massive roster of the core team and take full advantage of the returned property beyond the limits of a new film franchise.

Red Mass for Mars

Art by Ryan Bodenheim

Published by Image Comics

Red Mass for Mars stands as a counterpoint to the optimism and family values found in FF. It is a pessimist’s perspective on what happens when ordinary humans accumulate god-like powers, and would serve as an interesting contrast to the generally positive superhero fare in both film and television today. The series is as much about the psychology behind these “heroes” as it is the use of their powers, lending itself to a prestige take driven by powerful performances. There is a lot of potential packed in this series, especially given the seemingly ever-growing love for superhero stories.

Pax Romana

Art by Jonathan Hickman

Published by Image Comics

This series has already received some talk about making the jump to television, and that shouldn’t be a surprise. It takes a small group of well-armed soldiers back in time to construct an alternate future where the Catholic Church is a dominant political force. There are many potent angles to be applied to this series, especially considering how the best-laid plans go wrong. It examines the entropy inherent to all invasions, the power dynamics of church and state, cycles of history, and so much more. While this was only a miniseries in comics, it’s a concept that could easily become a television epic.

The Red Wing

Art by Nick Pitarra

Published by Image Comics

The Red Wing applies a much more personal scope to the high concept of time travel as a single soldier seeks to undo his mistakes. Taking place in multiple timelines, this is a series that would remain visually engaging as it explores new settings and sets up some of the most exciting action on television. The concept itself is also easy to tweak as the various worlds utilized could be reimagined to explore new themes (or meet a budget). This fighter pilot series is waiting for a great adaptation that brings the battles to life.

Black Monday Murders

Art by Tomm Coker

Published by Image Comics

This series perfectly combines the massive scope of the best conspiracy thrillers with a gritty focus on characters, making it a great contender for a television adaptation. We have only begun to truly understand the many levels present in this series about wealth and its control by a handful of actors, providing the depth and world necessary for exploration over seasons. The story remains focused on few key players that could make for a great ensemble. What really makes this series ripe for adaptation is how relevant it remains in our current discussions of wealth distribution and how much power money wields today.

Secret Wars

Art by Esad Ribic

Published by Marvel Comics

This is another concept that depends on Marvel Studios regaining control of the properties currently held by Fox. However, if that were to happen, then Secret Wars poses the only large-scale event that could hope to exceed what Avengers: Infinity War will start this week. This series was so large that it took over the entire Marvel Comics line for a summer and that could be true of any big screen adaptation as well. If the Earth were to be remade, focused on the greatest “what ifs” and possibilities of Marvel Studios so far, a television series (or multiple series) would be needed to properly explore all of Battleworld. This is a perfect way to wed the massive scale of the films with the possibilities of the small screen, giving new fans a chance to wander through one of the greatest Marvel Comics events ever.