I Will Never Stop Shipping These Two Superheroes

Since its founding, Marvel Comics has played around with many different relationships among fan-favorite heroes. Some relationships instantly stuck, proving the test of time. However, most Marvel relationships tend to ebb and flow, changing with time. Not every romance can be as long-lasting as Sue and Reed or as stable as Rogue and Gambit. As such, it’s pretty common for fans to find new ships and hold onto them for dear life. Enter our everlasting ship – She-Hulk and Thor. Now, hear us out! We have perfectly good reasons for loving this ship, and it’s not just because it’s kind of adorably hilarious.

Both Thor and She-Hulk have been around for decades, and during that time, they’ve developed a bit of a reputation. Let’s be real for a moment – neither of them is famous for their ability to hold down longstanding relationships. However, the two had an unlikely beginning of something during Jason Aaron’s 2018 run of the Avengers, and we’re not ready to let this one go.

Thor and She-Hulks (Brief) Relationship

Everyone should have known what would happen when Thor and She-Hulk wound up on the same Avengers team. It all started normally enough, as both were busy dealing with their own things. The whole “will-they-won’t-they” dance began in Avengers #8. What follows is worthy of a few chuckles, as the two are anything but subtle as they “coincidentally” keep meeting up in Avengers Mountain. Most fans probably thought that’s as far as their relationship would go, and again, that’s reasonable.

Then Thor asked Jen out in Avengers #11. Admittedly, the date didn’t go that great, as Thor took Jen to the Savage Land for beers and dinosaur battles. The whole thing was underwhelming for Jen, making her worry that Thor was only interested in her Hulk side. Given Jen’s history, this is a valid fear! On the bright side, Jen did the mature thing by addressing her concerns to Thor, who did his best to reassure her in an adorably awkward fashion. The two would later officially acknowledge their relationship in Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1. That probably wasn’t the best move, as it almost certainly spelled out the beginning of the end for this couple.

There isn’t a whole lot more to tell about this relationship, as The War of the Realms hit soon after, giving the two plenty of reasons to be busy yet apart. Fans didn’t even get to see a formal breakup; it just got pushed to the backburner as far as Marvel Comics was concerned. Though a few awkward moments have come up since the presumed breakup. There was an uncomfortable moment in Sensational She-Hulk #9, where the two blush and bluster their way through a hurried conversation before moving on. One issue later, Thor sent a classic booty call text to She-Hulk (“U up?”), which she ignored, given that she was in a new relationship at the time.

Where To Go From Here?

Honestly, the odds of seeing She-Hulk and Thor back together are likely less than none. They had their moment, and Marvel let it fizzle out. Now She-Hulk is getting over her commitment issues with Jack of Hearts, and Thor is wrapped up in yet another epic tale. With She-Hulk’s latest series concluded, it’s uncertain when readers will see any significant changes to her story, let alone her love life. Realistically, the MCU won’t be swooping in to save this ship either, but one can always dream.

So, why do we love the She-Hulk and Thor ship so much? Well, there’s the obvious – the two are comedic, awkward, and oddly adorable together. While it all started out as a joke with the blatant attempts at sneaking around and such, it somehow became something much sweeter. They have similar romantic histories, so in a way, they get each other.

All that aside, there’s a deeper reason to love this ship. To put it simply, Thor and She-Hulk work for the same reasons Thor and Jane Foster ultimately didn’t work out. Jen is intelligent, worldly, and wise – all the things Thor liked about Jane. However, Jen has been a superhero for years; she’s been through it all, and she can appreciate that side of Thor in a way only an experienced hero can. (Side note: yes, we know Jane is a superhero now, and we love it! However, that happened after the breakup). Likewise, if anybody can understand how Thor feels being pulled in two directions, as a hero and a leader of Asgard, it’s Jen. She has spent decades trying to find a balance between her law work and her hero work. The two should probably exchange some tips, come to think of it.