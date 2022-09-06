Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride First Look Released by Skybound (Exclusive)

Birthright creative team of Joshua Williamson (Batman, Dark Crisis) and Andrei Bressan (Justice League Incarnate) are reuniting for a horror series at Skybound. Dark Ride is the newest comic from Williamson and Bressan, which puts a dark spin on amusement parks. The story follows Owen Seasons, who is beginning a new job at Devil Land, the world's premier horror-themed amusement park. While Owen is a lifelong fan of Devil Land, what he discovers the behind-the-scenes drama and truth about Devil Land's creator, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at October's Dark Ride #1. It begins rather cryptically, as a black-and-white flashback scene shows Devil Land creator Arthur Dante seemingly ditching the corpse of his bride in a grave in the desert. However, when Arthur goes to pick up a shovel to begin digging, a creepy voice reaches out to him. Assuming the voice speaking is the Devil, the demon makes a proposition to Arthur, which we can guess turns into the creation of Devil Land with the actual Devil backing the project.

Next, we move to the present day and Owen Seasons' first day on the job. Owen is shadowing Katie Kingston, who is going to give Owen the tour of the park before he's thrown to the wolves. Owen is already very familiar with Devil Land, and even knows of a hidden passage that's only for park staff. One of the first lessons Owen learns is how horror and sex are kissing cousins. Devil Land security is already dealing with the third sex act of the day, and as Katie tells Owen, "Oh, dude that is the least of the crazy shit you're going to see at this place."

The description of Dark Ride reads, "Devil Land has been the world's premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil's Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park's reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare."

Dark Ride #1 boasts an impressive variant cover lineup that will continue through the series' first arc. In addition to the main cover by Bressan and series colorist Adriano Lucas, Dark Ride's Cover B variant spotlights park mascot Danny D. Evil, with issue #1 cover by Martín Morazzo (Ice Cream Man) and Adriano Lucas, while Cover C showcases Devil Land's resident femme fatale and horror aficionado, Halloween, with the first four issues' cover art by Sweeney Boo (Over My Dead Body).

Additionally, superstar creator Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Star Wars Adventures) is art directing a classic homage poster variant program. The 1:25 incentives will span the Cover D slot of Dark Ride's first four issues, bringing on a new guest artist for each cover. Fleecs' Stray Dogs co-creator Trish Forstner is the artist at the helm for issue #1, with the Dark Ride world's rendition of The Little Demon. Lastly, Dark Ride #1 will also offer a blank sketch cover.

You can find the exclusive first look at Dark Ride #1 below. The issue goes on sale October 5th.