Dark Horse Unveils First Look at Kill Whitey Donovan in Exclusive Preview

This December, Dark Horse Comics will release the first issue of Kill Whitey Donovan, a revenge thriller from Sydney Duncan and Natalie Barahona. As the indie comic powerhouse says, the five-issue mini-series follows Anna Hoyt, someone who sets off to Atlanta to kill Jim “Whitey” Donovan, the man responsible for driving Anna’s sister to suicide. Dark Horse has provided ComicBook.com the first look at the cover for Kill Whitey Donovan #1, as well as the first few pages. You can see everything below. According to writer Sydney Duncan, a newcomer to the world of comics, she just hopes readers are entertained by her debut series.

“Mostly, I hope they’re entertained,” Duncan tells us. “I hope it’s a fun and satisfying read and I hope these characters and their struggles resonate in some way and make the reader want more. My hopes and words aside, I can promise that it’s a fantastic showcase for Natalie Barahona’s brilliant art and color palette.”

Barahona says Kill Whitey Donovan is very cinematic, comparing it to a feature film without a budget. “I’ve always loved comics as a medium,” Barahona says. “For me it’s like making a film without a budget. But it’s also like crystallizing a film into a handful of significant moments. It just has so much potential. I’d love to write and illustrate a comic someday and really take my time with it. This opportunity was really the first time I drew a comic of this scope and it was a big challenge for me.”



The full synopsis of the series is also below.

“After Anna Hoyt’s sister commits suicide, she sets off for Atlanta to kill the man responsible for destroying her family–her fiance, Jim ”Whitey” Donovan. But Anna, a spirited though pampered daughter of a prominent doctor, can’t do it alone. To get through the hell that lies between her Alabama home and Atlanta, she makes a deal with one of the Donovan slaves, Hattie Virgil, who has an agenda of her own. In exchange for a chance at freedom, Hattie, a survivor, will lead this unlikely pair on a quest that will change them both forever.”

