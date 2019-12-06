BOOM! Studios Announces New Series King Of Nowhere (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios has been on a hit streak recently, and that momentum looks to continue with a brand new series called King of Nowhere. The new five-issue series is being written by W. Maxwell Prince (Ice Cream Man), drawn by artist Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings, Black Badge), colored by Hilary Jenkins (Black Badge), and lettered by AndWorld Design (Martian Manhunter), and will center around a lovable lowlife named Denis who ends up in a mysterious village called Nowhere, and his life will never be the same.

“I’m incredibly happy to bring to market the most important comic about mutants to be published next year,” said W. Maxwell Prince. “How exciting that everyone can finally join me, Tyler, and Hilary in the middle of Nowhere.”

“You ever have one of those days where you stand in the morning, vaguely connected to the events that have, moments ago, ceased being the present, and watch the sun rise, then spend that day adrift without the anchor of sleep?” said artist Tyler Jenkins. “That’s KING OF NOWHERE—a stop motion story; one day to the next, one pose to the next. Each pose, each day, hopefully driving forward the life of your story, or the story of your life.”

You can find the official description for King of Nowhere below.

“Lovable, drunken lowlife Denis awakens on the outskirts of a mysterious village called Nowhere, home to a friendly populace of deformed, mutated, just-left-of-normal citizens – and he has no memory of where or who he is. But just when Denis starts to regain his memories, his past catches up to him… literally. What at first seems like merely a bad trip quickly heightens into a drama of mistaken identities, small-town conspiracy, and high-stakes fantasy fulfillment.”

King of Nowhere hits comic stores in March of 2020, and you can check out your first look at the new series starting on the next slide.

