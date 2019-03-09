Preview: Get Your First Look At ‘LaGuardia’s Big Finale

The journey of Future, Citizen, LetmeLive, and a young child comes to a conclusion in LaGuardia #4, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the big finale.

Future and Citizen are finally reunited in LaGuardia #4, though as we see here the reunion is anything but pleasant, at least at the beginning. Citizen and Future have a lot to work out, but we also see what was happening over in Nigeria once Letme became a resident of their home. It looks as if other Floral Refugees saw the possibility of sanctuary there from the rampant attacks upon alien species.

We also see a glimpse at what looks like a wedding ceremony with Future, but we aren’t sure if this is a dream or is really happening. The good news is we’ll get all the answers soon when LaGuardia #4 hits comic stores on March 13th, and you can check out our exclusive preview in the next slides.

LaGuardia #4 is written by Nnedi Okorafor and drawn by Tana Ford and James Devlin. You can check out the official description below.

“After giving birth to her baby, Future learns more than most about carrying alien DNA, the very thing the new immigration ban targets.

What part does Citizen play in this, and can their relationship ever be rectified?

One chapter in Future’s life ends, while another begins as a new generation of immigrants full of hope and dreams take root in her life.”

