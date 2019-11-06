Locke & Key: Dog Days #1 Review: A Warm, Welcoming Return to Key House

The Locke & Key franchise has returned to comics almost 6 years after its conclusion, reuniting the original creative team of Joe Hill, Gabriel Rodriguez, and Jay Fotos for the two-story, one-shot comic “Dog Days.” As someone who claims Locke & Key as, not only their favorite comic but, one of their favorite books of all time, the news of a revival could not have been more exciting. There is so much story to be told in both the past and future of Key House, and I’ve been over the moon about finally getting to see what’s in store for the Locke family, which brings us to today’s release.

This one-shot consists of two vastly different stories. The first, “Dog Days,” is a simple tale about a couple of brothers that lived in Key House long ago and temporarily transform their family dog into a human boy. It’s as straightforward as it sounds. The second is called “Nailed It,” and this is the story that sets in motion the future story of Tyler Locke as well as the rest of his family. In just a handful of pages, we get a glimpse at what the family from the main book has been up to, and where they will be when the series returns next year.

“Dog Days” is a fun little short about one of the many wonders hiding within the walls of Key House. There’s nothing complex or gripping about the tale, making it significantly less interesting than the rest of the “Golden Age” stories that Hill and Rodriguez told over the years. Overall, it simply feels juvenile, but it’ll still make you smile. It’s always fun to visit the rare, lighter years at Key House.

Still, if this book only included the first story, it wouldn’t be worth reading, unless you’re a die-hard fan of Locke & Key, and even then it’s a bit of a stretch. That said, the addition of “Nailed It” elevates the entire experience. Not much happens in the 10-page story, and there’s only a single line of dialogue to be found, but it’s more than enough to tell you everything you need to get excited. Tyler has moved Key House for reasons unknown, using a newly-created key to place the structure on a new foundation. There’s so much to unpack just in the reactions of the family, you’ll feel immediately transported back to the original series.

This entire one-shot is light on content, and may be disappointing for those who had their hopes up about it potentially beginning a new series. While it definitely accomplishes that, it’s more of a teaser than an actual book. And honestly as a fan, that’s okay with me, at least for now. The Locke family is on a Rodriguez-drawn page in front of my eyes and there’s a smile across my face. Even if for just a moment, this feels like home. Welcome back to Key House.

Published by IDW Publishing

On November 6, 2019

Written by Joe Hill

Art by Gabriel Rodriguez

Colors by Jay Fotos

Letters by Robbie Robbins

Cover by Gabriel Rodriguez