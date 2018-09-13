Preview: Nightmares And Monsters Spring To Life In ‘Lollipop Kids’

Imagine waking up one night to find out that not only are monsters real, but you are responsible for keeping humanity safe from them. Welcome to AfterShock’s Lollipop Kids.

We’ve got an exclusive preview of AfterShock’s new series Lollipop Kids, which introduces fans to Nick. Nick and his sister Mia are quite close, as Mia has been like a parent to him for most of his life. That’s why he’s understandably concerned when she doesn’t show up one night, but unfortunately, that doesn’t take priority when the literal big bad wolf is standing in front of you.

Yep, good luck ever sleeping again when you wake up to a very large and angry wolf man standing in your room, and as Nick will eventually learn his ties to this mysterious world are even greater than he could ever imagine. Not only will he need to survive the night, but he’ll need to do it while finding his sister and somehow deliver a passing grade at school. So you know, just your average day.

You can check out the preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

LOLLIPOP KIDS #1 / 3.99 / 32 pages / color / ON SALE 10.03.18

Writer: Adam & Aidan Glass

Artist: Diego Yapur

Letterer: Sal Cipriano

Colorist: DC Alonso

Cover A: Robert Hack

Cover B: David Lopez

When immigrants came to the new world they didn’t only bring their hopes and dreams, they also brought their MONSTERS.

Years ago, early setters locked these monsters away in a secret prison deep in the woods of NEW AMSTERDAM so that they never would return to the Old World again. Those woods have become CENTRAL PARK and now the monsters have escaped! NICK, 14, finds out that he is a “legacy” to a secret society that for the last 400 years has kept these monsters in check–he and a ragtag group of kids just like him have to put the monsters back before they get out of the park and destroy the city.

Lollipop Kids #1 hits comic stores on October 3rd.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments!