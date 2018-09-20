Interview: Monsters Don’t Stand A Chance Against The Lollipop Kids

AfterShock’s newest series Lollipop Kids puts the fate of the world into the hands of some truly exceptional kids, and we got a chance to find out all about this world where monsters are definitely real.

ComicBook.com got to sit down with Lollipop Kids writers Adam Glass and his son Aidan Glass, who have teamed up with artist Diego Yapur, letterer Sal Cipriano, and colorist DC Alonso to show what really happens right under most people’s noses. As the duo explains, challenges in their lives had a lot to do with this world being created in the first place.

“Our family is very creative, each of us an artist in our own right,” Adam said. “Aidan and his sister Josephine grew up constantly hearing me and their mom, Mia, speak about different projects I was working on, so we like to joke that they could both pitch before they could even walk. But this idea, in particular, was born from Aidan being diagnosed with Dyslexia at the age of eight and struggling with reading so we as a family began to make up our own bedtime stories and “Lollipop Kids,” was one of them.”

“Over the years we kept adding to the story so one day I said to my dad why don’t we do this as a graphic novel and he said yes,” Aidan said.

This led to a one of a kind opportunity, with Adam getting to work with his son.

“I did because Aidan has such a gift and I thought what a great opportunity to both learn and express himself,” Adam said. “Aidan and I are doing this together not just because he’s my son, but because he’s a great storyteller, in some ways even better than me. He thinks way out the box so he’ll throw out an idea and I’m blown away by it because I think very differently. So this process has been great for the both of us.”

Someone You Can Relate To

Fans will be meeting Nick, a young man who seems like the perfect avatar for today’s landscape. The references don’t ever feel forced, even when things like Fortnite pop up, and happens to be a blend of a few people Adam and Aidan have come across.

“Nick is a blend of different people from both our lives,” Adam said. “I grew up with a kid named Mark who was from a racially mixed background and he was the sweetest guy I know but he struggled with his identity, never feeling like he belonged to either side of his family. Everyone deals with personal challenges differently and thankfully we live in a world now where children of mixed race are more common than when Mark and I were growing up. It’s one of the things I love about New York City, you walk down the street and see everyone represented, so our story reflects that.”

For Aidan, it was important that Nick feel and sound like someone you’d actually meet on the street today and not just a caricature.

“I wanted Nick to feel like a kid living right now,” Aidan said. “No offense against my dad or his friends, but I see movies, tv shows and comic books about kids that are supposed to represent me and my generation and they don’t sound or act like us at all. So, I really am keeping sure that a kid can pick this book up and see themselves being represented in it.”

A Unexpected Super Power

While Nick is dyslexic, the book never lets that define him, instead simply using it as an opportunity to explore dyslexia in a relatable way. Aidan and subsequently Nick don’t look at it as a hindrance though, instead opting to see it as something that can be utilized as an advantage.

“As we spoke about earlier I’m dyslexic and what my family and I have learned is that there are over 400 types of dyslexia and all it really means is my fellow dyslexic peeps and I learn differently,” Aidan said. “That also causes us to see and think out of the box, which I see as an advantage because I can usually bring something to the table that most people can’t. Steve Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Albert Einstein all had dyslexia, so I’m in pretty good company. We wanted Nick to show the world that Dyslexia is not a deficit but actually a super power.”

A Matter Of Family

Fans get a glimpse of Nick’s extended family in the first issue, but Nick’s definition of the term family will definitely grow as the series goes on.

“Nick is the main focus but this is a story about family too,” Adam said. “And sometimes your family is not just your blood but the family you make ala the Lollipop Kids. I learned that concept working on Supernatural and have always applied it to my work and life. And don’t forget the whole inciting incident that takes us down this road to begin with is Nick is looking for his lost sister. So, does he find her? You going to have to read it to find out.

The Lollipop Kids

Fans eventually meet the Lollipop Kids, and they certainly make a big impression. For Adam, it was important to focus on a group that came from all walks of life, and that also serves as a great foundation for the story.

“Growing up as a city kid (Note: My mom did move us to upstate NY in my adolescent years so big ups to the Catskill Mountains,) I would run around with my friends through the streets and the park with no supervision,” Adam said. “So, the city and the park were the best playgrounds ever and I’m positive it gave me a foundation to pursue the things I’ve done in my life. And my friends came from all walks of life because in NYC we were all the children or grandchildren of IMMIGRANTS. So, telling a story about how immigrants came to this country and brought not only their dreams but also their monsters is an organic way to tell a story that many kids from different backgrounds can relate to. City kids are never represented in these stories and they never take place in an urban setting so we wanted to change that.”

Aidan just loves the juxtaposition of worrying about missing the bus one minute and then trying to capture and slay monsters the next.

“For me what I love about Lollipop Kids is you’re a kid dealing with school, friends, girls, homework, bullies, etc… and the next thing you know your part of secret organization, a legacy to something you never knew about and then you have to fight monsters and save NYC. I wish that happened to me. I think all kids do,” Aidan said.

New York New York!

You’ll quickly come to realize how much of a role the city of New York plays in this story, especially the pathways, park benches, and greenery of Central Park.

“My dad grew up in NYC and as a kid, Central Park meant a lot to him,” Aidan said. “When he met my Mom, it became a special place for both of them so they shared that love of the park with us. We all really love the city and spend a lot of time there although we live in Los Angeles. And every time we’re there we try and get to the park as quickly as we can.”

In fact, this world wouldn’t really exist without the family’s time in the city that never sleeps.

“I agree, the park is a special place,” Adam said. “The energy there is amazing and it’s such the perfect example of what makes NYC the greatest city in the world. The park is the great equalizer, no matter your race or financial background the park is there for you. Free concerts, plays, street performers, hikes, nature, etc… It’s an oasis in the middle of a concrete jungle with a rich history that few writers have really tapped into. The idea of the story was actually born out of the love we have for Central Park so there is no Lollipop Kids without it. You couldn’t tell this story anywhere else.”

Legacies And Truths

While Nick’s family has a long legacy of serving the greater good, he is very much not sure of his place in it.

“Can he live up to it? We’re trying to tackle this from a real place,” Adam said. “The truth is if you’re a kid, hell, even a grow up and this happens to you, you’re not instantly in hero mode. You’re probably scared to death. These are monsters you should be running not fighting.”

While Nick’s role is of a hero, he will have to deal with some harsh truths.

“Agreed but also can you deal with the truth,” Aidan said. “Nick is going to find out some things from his families past that he might not like it and has to decide what to do with that information.”

Fables And Villains

Early on fans see the Big Bad Wolf make an appearance, and yes, it is that Big Bad Wolf. From what the duo is saying, that might not be the last recognizable face we see throughout the series.

“The great thing about our premise is that Immigrants from all over the world came to America with not only their dreams but their monsters so we can use about anything you have ever heard, seen or read about when it comes to things that go bump in the night,” Aidan said.

“Well legally. Anything public domain which is a lot of things both from popular culture and mythology,” Adam said. “To Aidan’s point the sky is the limit, and Nick and the Lollipop Kids are going to fight creatures you might have to look up and others you’ll know right away. Plus, our big bad is a pretty well-known monster from history so a lot of scares and battles lie ahead.”

“I just want to say I’m really thankful for this opportunity to write this story with my dad. I hope it’s the first of many,” Aidan said. “For all you comic book fans, come check out “Lollipop Kids,” you won’t be sorry.”

You can find the official description for Lollipop Kids #1 below.

LOLLIPOP KIDS #1 / 3.99 / 32 pages / color / ON SALE 10.03.18

Writer: Adam & Aidan Glass

Artist: Diego Yapur

Letterer: Sal Cipriano

Colorist: DC Alonso

Cover A: Robert Hack

Cover B: David Lopez

When immigrants came to the new world they didn’t only bring their hopes and dreams, they also brought their MONSTERS.

Years ago, early setters locked these monsters away in a secret prison deep in the woods of NEW AMSTERDAM so that they never would return to the Old World again. Those woods have become CENTRAL PARK and now the monsters have escaped! NICK, 14, finds out that he is a “legacy” to a secret society that for the last 400 years has kept these monsters in check–he and a ragtag group of kids just like him have to put the monsters back before they get out of the park and destroy the city.

Lollipop Kids #1 hits comic stores on October 3rd.