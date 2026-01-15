Mad Cave Studios Teams Up With Planet Atmos For Thrilling New Sci-Fi Comic (& Gaming Fans Will Love It)

As entertainment goes, gaming and comics make for a great duo. Many a great game has found itself crossing over into comics, expanding their individual universes and offering fans new ways to engage. Now, Mad Cave Studios is teaming up with Planet Atmos Inc. to release an all-new sci-fi series developed alongside the upcoming ExoGP racing game, offering readers and gamers a high-speed fusion of sci-fi, sport, and survival.

Debuting in April, Planet Atmos: Exordium is a nine-issue series from D.R. Bushnell, Rob McEveety, illustrator Tommy Lee Edwards, artist Andrea Cucchi, colorist Giada Marchisio, and letterer John Workman. The series, developed in tandem with the upcoming ExoGP game is said to fuse the adrenaline of high-stakes racing with the shadow of corporate conspiracy to take readers into a cinematic world were glory and survival are one and the same.

Planet Atmos: Exordium Brings The Exhilaration of Racing to the Comic Book Page

The upcoming Planet Atmos: Exordium is set to take readers into a dystopian world ruled by corporations and full of political intrigue and conspiracy as the book kicks off the Planet Atmos universe, with Issue #1 featuring covers by Edwards, Cucchi, Dave Johnson, and a retailer incentive from Peach Momoko. You can check out those epic covers for yourself above.

Here’s how Planet Atmos: Exordium is described: “On the planet Atmos there is no greater challenge than ExoGP, an exhilarating and deadly racing league that has become the dominant spectacle throughout the galaxy. In this dystopian world ruled by powerful corporations and a dark underworld, the fate of three racers collide in a competition where skill, strategy, and sheer determination mean the difference between glory and death. As they become icons of the sports’ brutality and commercialization, superstar pilots Rogg, Oz, and Addy find themselves entangled in a web of political intrigue and conspiracy as a dangerous secret emerges that threatens the fragile balance of power on the planet.”

“I’m so proud of what the team has done with Exordium — particularly Andrea, whose drawing and storytelling skills become exponentially more amazing throughout each of the nine issues,” Edwards said. “It’s exciting to know that readers will finally get to experience the world we’ve been building for the past few years.”

“Many great stories come from the intersection of sci-fi and sports, often featuring desperate characters, corporate interests, fantastical tools and abilities, and using them to explore human capability,” Bushnell said. “Exordium is our addition to the genre, and it has been an absolute blast to create. I’m astounded by what the team created and grateful to have worked alongside such incredible artists.”

Planet Atmos: Exordium is set to launch in April from Mad Cave Studios.

