‘Civil War’ Writer Mark Millar Not Planning to Write for Marvel or DC Again

Over the years, Mark Millar has penned some memorable stories for both Marvel and DC comics. The writer is responsible for events like Civil War, Old Man Logan, and Superman: Red Son.

Despite creating these popular books, Millar announced this morning that he’s got no intention of returning to either of the major comic labels in the future.

After a fan on Twitter asked Millar when he was going to write something for DC again, the author replied by saying he’s got plenty on his plate with his own original works.

“I’m full-time on staff creating TV shows, movies and comics for Netflix and loving every pico-second,” Millar tweeted. “No plans to ever do DC or Marvel again!”

i’m full-time on staff creating TV shows, movies and comics for @netflix and loving every pico-second. No plans to ever do DC or Marvel again! https://t.co/3Ptjl9ayit — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) March 27, 2018

Back in August, Netflix announced that the company had acquired the Millarworld imprint. With this deal in place, Millar would write new comics and produce new film and TV projects for Netflix based on his original works. Most of Millar’s original works were part of the deal as well, though franchises like Kingsman and Kick-Ass weren’t included because their film rights already belonged elsewhere.

In November, Millar announced that he was working with artist Olivier Coipel on a new series called The Magic Order, which will be the first Millarworld comic published by Netflix.

Millar has written several books for Marvel and DC throughout his career, including Superman, Fantastic Four, The Ultimates, and even Swamp Thing. Unfortunately for those who wanted to see him return to these properties, it looks as though only original works are in store for the writer in the foreseeable future.