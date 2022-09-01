She-Hulk Episode 3's Surprising Cameo, Explained

In the span of just three episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has completely rewritten fans' expectations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series has twisted and turned in some hilarious ways, delivering both pop culture references and deep cuts of Marvel lore. This week's third episode of the series took that into a whole new direction, delivering a cameo that fans had to see to truly believe. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode's subplot brought the return of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who needed the superhuman law services of GLK&H for a very specific reason. As it turns out, Dennis had been catfished for months by a shape-shifting New Asgardian light elf named Runa — who had been impersonating none other than Megan Thee Stallion, and had used the ruse to scam $175,000 from him. This bit ultimately made its way into court, where it was originally argued that Dennis could not have believed that Runa was really Megan Thee Stallion, until Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) testified that Dennis is profoundly delusional, and the case was settled. In attendance at the courthouse was the real Megan Thee Stallion, who cheered when Runa was found guilty.

In the episode's post-credits scene, Jennifer met with the real Megan at her office, and signed papers to help take her on as a client. The two then twerked together — a moment that Maslany has said was surreal to bring to life.

"I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life," Maslany recently revealed to THR. "It was the greatest moment of my life. Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

What did you think of the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? How do you feel about Megan Thee Stallion's Marvel cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.