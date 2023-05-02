Marvel Comics App Users Can Now Access Digital Library on Marvel Unlimited

Users of the Marvel Comics digital app can breathe a sigh of relief – their digital library will still be accessible after it shuts down later this summer. Comixology actually runs the Marvel Comics digital reader, and with all of the issues Comixology has gone through since its acquisition by Amazon and rebranding of the app, Marvel has decided it's time to put its own app out to pasture. June 2nd is the date that the Marvel Comics app will shut down, but thankfully, users' digital library won't vanish in the ether when that happens. Those digital purchases can now be found on the Marvel Unlimited digital subscription service starting today.

"Between now and June 2, when you log into Marvel Unlimited with your Marvel account credentials, you'll begin to see digital purchases on the 'My Library' tab within the Marvel Unlimited app," Marvel states. What makes things even better is a person doesn't have to be subscribed to Marvel Unlimited in order to have access to their library. Comics previously purchased in the Marvel Comics app should be completely restored by June 2nd. Marvel does note that iOS users will need to link their Marvel Comics app to a Marvel account in order to access their full digital library prior to June 2nd.

Why Marvel Is Shutting Down Comics App

"While we are disappointed fans will no longer be able to use the app starting in June, we know many readers have built up incredible digital libraries of Marvel comics on the app," Marvel said in a statement when it announced it was closing the Marvel Comics app. "To support our loyal fans, we will be making digital comics purchases made prior to May 2 on the Marvel Comics app (operated by Comixology) available and accessible on the Marvel Unlimited app. No Marvel Unlimited subscription purchase will be required to access your previous Marvel Comics app digital comic library."

It appears Marvel Unlimited will be the place where Marvel will put the focus of its digital footprint, which makes a lot of sense. Subscribers can have access to Marvel's deep back catalog of content that can be read on a digital device or computer for as low as $9.99 a month.

Comixology Hit With Layoffs

The Amazon-owned company let go of a sizable portion of its Comixology staff back in January, which was part of the first round of larger Amazon cuts, which were going to amount to approximately 18,000 lost jobs.