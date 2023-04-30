Kang the Conqueror wages war across time in the centuries-spanning final issue of The Avengers: War Across Time. Set after the events of 1964's classic Avengers #11, the five-issue limited series celebrates the 60th anniversary of Earth's mightiest heroes by assembling the original Avengers: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and the Wasp. The heroes battled a gamma-powered Hulk robot, thwarted the Dwarf king Sindri, and fended off the subterranean Lava Men — and with the time-conquering Kang plotting to determine the Avengers' weakest moment in the past, he's transported his enemies forward in time for a showdown in the future: Kang's native 31st century.

Now Marvel Comics is previewing "The Final Battle at Endtimes" in The Avengers: War Across Time #5, the conclusion to writer Paul Levitz and artist Alan Davis' limited series on stands May 3rd. See the preview pages below.

"I learned much of my writing craft from The Avengers, and it's been a delight to pay homage to my old friends Stan [Lee], Jack [Kirby] and Don [Heck] by trying to do something that might have been an extended issue #11.1," Levitz, the Eisner Award-winning former president of DC Comics, told Marvel.com of his first Marvel story set during the Lee, Kirby, and Heck era of Avengers. "We've been cooking this up for a long time, and I hope readers have as much fun with it as I did."

The Avengers: War Across Time #5

Written by: Paul Levitz

Art by: Alan Davis, Rachelle Rosenberg

Cover by: Alan Davis, Carlos Lopez

Release Date: May 3, 2023

"Will the original Avengers get a glimpse of what awaits them, or will the swirling madness of time swallow them up?"