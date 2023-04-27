Marvel's Daredevil Just Defeated an Avenger in a Clever Way

The clock has been ticking for Marvel's Daredevil for some time. Ever since Matt Murdock turned his back on his day job and became the Man Without Fear full time his methods have been....a little extreme. After reviving The Fist with Elektra and Stick, Daredevil's plans have been to destroy the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. Their plans for doing this have involved recruiting super villains and assassinating political leaders (ones that had been secretly replaced by The Hand that is, not the real ones). As one can imagine, this has caught the attention of The Avengers, and Earth's mightiest heroes have finally come to put a stop to him.

The most recent issue of Chip Zdarsky's run fully begins with the Avengers trying to shut down Daredevil and his group. When the fighting breaks out Daredevil makes a quick sprint toward where they were keeping The Book of the Fist, the tome that will seemingly help him complete his mission. Giving chase is none other than Daredevil's old pal, Spider-Man. In a battle of both words and fists, Daredevil uses his even more enhanced powers to take on the wall-crawler, smashing his web-shooters with his billy clubs and making a real mess of his webs. The trouble of course is that The Fist's magic isn't really enough to beat Spider-Man in a fight.

Daredevil of course is no quitter, and he finds a way to beat Spider-Man at least for a second. As their struggle continues, Daredevil is able to steal one of Spider-Man's web cartridges and stab it in front of him, sticking his old friend to a cliff face with his own weapon. As one might expect, knowing the strength of Spidey's webs, this is able to do the job long enough for Daredevil to get away and secure The Book of the Fist.

This gives Daredevil enough time to get away and retrieve The Book of the Fist. By the time Spider-Man can get free not only is Daredevil gone, but the entire island is about to be destroyed and The Avengers are retreating. Despite his pleas to Matt to help him, it seems like Daredevil is hellbent on his mission, and his hero friends are not going to get in the way. You can find the cover and solicit for the next issue below. Only four issues remain in Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on the character.

DAREDEVIL #11

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE DEVIL IN HELL!

The Hand have made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for years, but as Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto enter the crescendo of their critically acclaimed and chart-topping run, the villainous cadre of ninja may have finally gone too far, pushing Matt and every relationship he has to their breaking points.

Rated T+

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: $4.99