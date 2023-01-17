Marvel Comics Trailer Highlights Connections to the MCU

A new trailer promoting Marvel Unlimited is showing the many connections between the stories found in comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Unlimited is a subscription service that allows subscribers to read thousands of digital comics. What makes Marvel Unlimited a valuable resource for comics fans is they can go back and read many of the iconic events and storylines that Marvel Studios has based several of its projects on. For example, the MCU first began as a loose adaptation of the Ultimate Universe, where we first saw a Black Nick Fury based on Samuel L. Jackson. Now, a short trailer for Marvel Unlimited features examples of comics being turned into live-action epics in the MCU.

"The Future of Marvel Is Already Written" begins with images of heroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Loki, Red Skull, Captain America, and more. Fans have seen every one of these characters in live-action, which then leads to comics recreating memorable MCU moments. We see Captain America and Winter Soldier fighting from Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting's fan-favorite Captain America run; the Guardians of the Galaxy team from the movies; Captain America vs. Iron Man from the Civil War comic; Hulk vs. Thor in a gladiator fight reminiscent of Thor: Ragnarok; Black Panther vs. Killmonger; and last but not least, Thanos sitting atop a pile of skulls, snapping his fingers with the Infinity Stones/Gems.

More recent stories are on display next, such as Shang-Chi wielding the Ten Rings; Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange; Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor; and Kang the Conqueror studying an hourglass as the future of the Marvel Universe hangs in the balance. Finally, we end with shots of The Marvels stars (Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon), Miles Morales' Spider-Man, Sam Wilson's Captain America, and Deadpool and Wolverine, who are reuniting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kicks Off Phase 5 of the MCU

While sports fans tuned into the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Disney typically shows off the synergy between its products, using Monday night college football and NFL games to unveil new looks at Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. The primetime slots and larger audiences are the perfect way to introduce the general public to its pop culture movies and TV shows. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's February release, last week was the time to give fans an extended look at Ant-Man, Wasp, and the film's main villain Kang the Conqueror.

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in October and gave a short glimpse at even more of the Quantum Realm. Even with the Avengers' time caper in Avengers: Endgame to steal the Infinity Stones, there is still much about the Quantum Realm that is unknown. One can assume Ant-Man 3 will reveal more secrets about the Quantum Realm, along with how Ant-Man and Kang cross paths.

