Marvel's Black History Month Variant Covers Celebrate Storm, Black Panther, and More

In February, Marvel Comics celebrates Black History Month with four new variant covers plus special backup stories appearing in select issues throughout the month. Along with the previously announced limited series spotlighting Black heroes and Black creators — Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, Bishop: War College, and Silver Surfer: Ghost Light — Blade, Photon, Storm, and Black Panther will feature on variant covers and new backup stories in issues of Moon Knight, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Thor.



After returning to the world of Wakanda in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel will release the special anthology one-shot Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 on February 15th. The issue contains five new stories featuring the heroes of Wakanda, including King T'Challa, Shuri, their grandfather Azzuri, and Okoye and the Dora Milaje. Per the solicit:



T'Challa's grandfather, Azzuri, learns a lesson as a teenager that will have a dramatic impact on Wakanda's present in a moving story by writer Adam Serwer (Wakanda) and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris!

It's the debut of the LAST Black Panther in the far future of Wakanda in a revelatory tale written and drawn by Juni Ba (Black Panther, Image Comics' Monkey Meat)

T'Challa must grapple with a crisis of faith and goes to a surprising ally to help get him through it in a thrilling tale by writer Karama Horne, author of the recent Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda book, and artist Alitha E. Martinez, known for her work on Black Panther and Miles Morales: Spider-Man



Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, the team behind the recently announced I Am Iron Man limited series

A new Dora Milaje trainee must accomplish one last thing to earn her place: defeat Okoye in combat! Witness this breathtaking battle in this story by Eisner Award-winning writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams (Tuskegee Heirs)

Plus all-new essays and interviews about all things Wakanda!

The Black History Month variant cover series and special backup stories are featured in the following issues:

Scarlet Witch #2 will see two of Marvel's biggest powerhouses, Scarlet Witch and Storm, join forces in a story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Chris Allen (February 1st)

will see two of Marvel's biggest powerhouses, Scarlet Witch and Storm, join forces in a story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Chris Allen Moon Knight #20 will see the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade, in a story by writer Danny Lore and artist Ray-Anthony Height (February 1st)

will see the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade, in a story by writer Danny Lore and artist Ray-Anthony Height Spider-Man #5 features Spider-Man and Photon in an action-packed adventure by writer Justin A. Reynolds and artist ChrisCross (February 15th)

features Spider-Man and Photon in an action-packed adventure by writer Justin A. Reynolds and artist ChrisCross Thor #31 will include a teamup story featuring Thor and Black Panther by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton and artist ChrisCross (February 22nd)

Marvel Black History Month Variant Covers





SCARLET WITCH #2 Black History Month Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza

MOON KNIGHT #20 Black History Month Variant Cover by Chris Allen

SPIDER-MAN #5 Black History Month Variant Cover by Karen S. Darboe

THOR #31 Black History Month Variant Cover by Ken Lashley