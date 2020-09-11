Marvel's Emma Frost and Kate Pryde Get Revenge in New Marauders Cover (Exclusive)

✖

The X-Men lost Kate Pryde when she was betrayed by one of her own, and it took quite a while to bring her back to the world of the living. Thankfully some persistence on Nightcrawler's part and some creative thinking from Emma Frost finally pulled her back, and now that Pryde knows who killed her, revenge is next on the menu. Pryde will finally get her payback in Marauders #16, and we've got your exclusive first look at the post X of Swords issue's cover below, which features Emma and Kate putting their boots on Shaw's neck in the very literal sense.

The gorgeous cover is by artist Russell Dauterman, who's been killing it with Marvel covers recently and issue #16 of Marauders is no different.

As for the full issue, the title of the issue is Red Revenge, so if you had any doubts Shaw would get his due you have nothing to fear now.

You can find the official description for Marauders #16 below.

MARAUDERS #16

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RED REVENGE !

"The Black King did wrong. Now he must pay."

If you're not caught up on Marauders, it was revealed to Emma Frost by an injured Lockheed that the Black King Sebastian Shaw is the one who killed Kate Pryde and injured Lockheed, though Lockheed managed to survive and relay the news to Frost.

Frost is also the one who pushed Xavier to keep trying to bring her back along with Nightcrawler, and it turned out that unlike the others who hatched out of the eggs, she simply phased out of them instead. Once Frost figured that out the Red Queen was back and ready to put Shaw in his place, and we can only imagine what that revenge will look like.

As for the current issue of the series, Marauders #12 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Matteo Lolli, colored by Edgar Delgado, lettered by VC's Cory Petit, and designed by Tom Muller. You can find the official description below.

"RED RECKONING! The Black King removed the Red Queen from the board…what move will the White Queen make?"

Marauders #12 is in comic stores now, and Marauders #16 hits later this year.

