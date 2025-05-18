This Underrated Hero is Marvel’s Embodiment of Hope And I Think She Deserves More Attention

Marvel Comics has a way of producing some of the most lovable and endearing characters around. Contrary to popular belief, not all cutesy characters have to come in animal form (though we do adore Jeff the Land Shark). Some characters are endearing for the traits they possess, such as this one cosmic character who is the embodiment of hope in the universe. Singularity lives up to her name, as she is a unique character. Singularity is a cosmic entity who has never misused her power, and despite all that she’s seen, she still has such vast hope for the universe, not to mention a deep well of love for her friends. For this reason, even a quick appearance of this character fills us with hope and happiness.

Singularity first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2015, during Secret Wars. As such, she was lucky enough to first come across an all-female superhero team, the A-Force (A-Force #1), with her first best friend being Nico Minoru. Since then, Singularity has appeared a few times, each time reminding readers of her limitless power and potential. Interestingly, Singularity even made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s Gorr’s daughter, resurrected, though we haven’t had much time to see her potential.

What Is Singularity

Even readers who have read about Marvel’s Singularity would be justified in wondering what she is. She appears to be a living constellation, which isn’t entirely inaccurate. Singularity is a cosmic being, possibly a sentient quantum singularity or pocket universe. She blasted into Marvel Comics during a time when the A-Force, especially Nico, were mourning the loss of Ms. America (she lived, but she was gone for quite some time). She stepped into their aching souls, becoming the heart or emotional glue that tied the team together.

The team quickly learned that startling Singularity would make strange things happen. For example, when Singularity was surprised by Medusa’s moving hair (fair), she accidentally spawned a portal, which popped out a Sentinel. While that caused a lot of drama, it was really only the beginning. Singularity would then continue to tease her powers, such as the instance in which she enveloped the team and hid them from sight. Her time with the A-Force would conclude with a sacrifice on Singularity’s part, as she exploded in the sky. This makes her one of several Marvel heroes who can survive such a thing.

While that was the ending of the A-Force, it was only the beginning of Singularity’s adventures. She certainly has not appeared as often as we’d like, but she’s made cameos here and there. For example, she helped her friend Carol Danvers pull off an extreme trick during The Last Avenger, helping the hero trick Vox into believing all the Avengers had been killed. There’s no way this trick would have worked without Singularity’s help.

Naturally, one cannot be a superhero without having a supervillain to match. For Singularity, that villain is Antimatter. He is the opposite of everything she is, both in terms of emotions and powers. He hates where she loves, destroys where she builds. Their dichotomy is necessary, but also possibly an allegory for life.

Singularity is a Symbol of Cosmic Hope

Marvel Comics has many symbols of hope, and there’s no denying Singularity’s presence in that roster. She is easily one of the most optimistic characters around, and that’s seriously saying something. She’s openly curious about everything, which drives her across all corners of the known and unknown universes. She never loses that sense of innocence, even during emotionally powerful arcs, such as the conclusion of A-Force.

What makes Singularity a powerful symbol is how she can contain so much hope and be so strong. This isn’t simply about her powers (though those are impressive), it’s about her emotional center. Singularity craves human connection, forming bonds that never break, even with the passing of time. She turns what people traditionally ascribe as weaknesses (hope, passion, vulnerability) and makes them her strengths.

Even Singularity’s origin story is a poignant reminder of rebuilding. She came to Nico when Nico was alone and hurting, and she was there for her friend. Likewise, Singularity was thrown into the team’s life because her home universe was destroyed and rewritten, so in a way, she’s a reminder of the light that can follow even the deepest pits of darkness.

Singularity is an inspiring hero who deserves more attention. We love how much hope she puts into the universe, and hope that her story can help cheer up many other readers. Likewise, we hope that if she ever readers in the MCU, we’ll get to see more of this hopeful side of the character we’ve come to love.