Marvel Teases Its Replacements for the Young Avengers

A new team of Marvel heroes are about to star in their own series, but fans may have already met them. Even though the Marvel Universe is filled with recognizable teams like the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, the publisher has still managed to introduce and establish new groups, even turning some of them into household names. For example, the Young Avengers may borrow the name of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but their first iteration included several new heroes who readers weren't familiar with. So it is possible to introduce new characters and have them catch on with the greater comic book population. Marvel is hoping that is the case with its latest teaser.

Marvel released a teaser for a new comic series debuting in the new year. "New Heroes Assemble to Change the World!" Marvel's press release reads. "Stay tuned this week to learn about a new Marvel comic series coming this January." The only other piece of information is a piece of teaser art of the phrase "Change the World" with several young heroes superimposed in the background of the letters. While they may look new, we've actually seen and met these characters before in another Marvel series.

Meet Marvel's Assembly

Last year, Marvel debuted its New Champions Variant Cover Program, with several high profile artists illustrating variant covers featuring secret sidekicks for the likes of Black Cat, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and more. Marvel even teased that these heroes could have a place in their universe, stating that "these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!"

Many of the heroes on the New Champions Variants are the heroes we see in this new teaser, including Scarlet Witch's protege Amaranth. The group is officially called The Assembly, and their official debut came in Spider-Woman #7, though they were teased in the Timeless end-of-year one-shot and in Web of Spider-Man #1. Their membership consists of Cadet Marvel, Hellrune, Titan, Moon Squire, and Liberty, who all are on this ominous teaser. The Assembly has ties to Hydra, which could come into play in their own spinoff series.

Are The Assembly replacing the Young Avengers?

While it may seem odd that Marvel is bringing in a group of young heroes while the Young Avengers remain on the sideline, there's little doubt that an ongoing Young Avengers series is going to come in the not too distant future. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building to the Young Avengers, most recently with Ms. Marvel recruiting Kate Bishop Hawkeye in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. Marvel Comics is most likely waiting to time the release of a new Young Avengers volume to coincide with their MCU project, which could be a streaming series on Disney+.

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for [the possibility of being a Young Avenger],"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton said in response to The Marvels' Young Avengers setup. "You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies. So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that's growing up with a film. It's such a big part of my life. But they don't really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don't take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let's finish one movie and then let's continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

