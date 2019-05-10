Marvel Comics Tops 50% Marketshare For March 2019

Marvel was dominant in April 2019, topping the comics industry with more than 50% of the total unit share, powered by a major event from Thor creative team Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman and likely nudged on by the earth-shaking success of Avengers: Endgame. War of the Realms #1, the first chapter of Aaron and Dauterman’s new crossover event, was the best-selling comic book of the month according to information provided by Diamond Comic Distributors. Marvel also topped the charts in terms of dollar share, earning 45.50% of all the comics money spent in the direct market.

Marvel Comics also had six of the month’s top ten best-selling comic books. Besides War of the Realms #1, Peter David and Greg Land’s Symbiote Spider-Man #1 ranked #2, The Immortal Hulk #16 ranked #4, Thanos #1 ranked #7, Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage #1 ranked #9, and Amazing Spider-Man #20 ranked #10. DC Comics had four titles in the top ten: Scott Snyder and Jock’s The Batman Who Laughs #4 ranked #3, Batman #69 ranked #5, Batman #68 ranked #6, and Heroes in Crisis #8 ranked #8. Outside of the big two, Image Comics’ The Walking Dead #190 ranked #31, BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer #4 ranked #78, IDW Publishing’s Marvel Action: Black Panther #1 ranked #115, Dynamite Entertainment’s Red Sonja #3 ranked #136, and Dark Horse Comics’ Neil Gaiman’s American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #1 ranked #150.

DC Comics placed second with a 24.73% dollar share and a 25.89% unit share. Image Comics with a 7.93% dollar share and a 7.60% unit share. IDW Publishing (3.26% dollar share and 2.76% unit share), Dark Horse Comics (2.89% dollar share and a 1.92% unit share), and BOOM! Studios (2.46% dollar share and a 2.75% unit share) rounded out the top five publishers.

Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel’s The Magic Order Volume 1 from Image Comics was the best-selling graphic novel of April. No Game No Life Volume 8, a light novel from Yen Press, was April’s best-selling book.

Based on Blizzard Entertainment’s best-selling video game, the Overwatch: Torbjörn “Classic Skin” Nendoroid was the best-selling toy of April. Funko’s POP! DC Heroes: John Constantine Vinyl Figure, a PREVIEWS exclusive figure of the hard-boiled mage released for Free Comic Book Day, ranked #2 for the month. DC Collectibles had three products in the top ten: the Batman Black & White: White Knight Batman Statue by Sean Murphy ranked #3, the DC Bombshells: Batwoman “Away Uniform” Statue ranked #8, and the DC Designer Series: Green Lantern by Ivan Reis Statue ranked #10. Diamond Select Toys also had three products in the top ten: the Marvel Gallery: Symbiote Spider-Man Statue, a PREVIEWS exclusive statue released for Free Comic Book Day, ranked #4; the Aliens Colonial marines: Armored Personnel Carrier 1/18-Scale Vehicle ranked #4; and the John Wick 2 Gallery PVC Figure ranked #9.

Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons: Stranger Things Edition, a version of the classic tabletop role-playing game inspired by the events of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, was the best-selling game product of April.

