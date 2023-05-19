Marvel's Contest of Chaos Pits Heroes Against Each Other Including Spider-Man vs Wolverine

While fans of Marvel are probably familiar with the Contest of Champions, the publisher is giving a fiendish spin to the battle with the Contest of Chaos. The publishing event features Agatha Harkness, Kathryn Hahn's breakout character from the WandaVision Disney+ series. Penned by Stephanie Phillips, Contest of Chaos will span across several Marvel annuals and pit hero against hero in some stunning matchups. One of those matchups features heavy-hitters Spider-Man and Wolverine, who have fought together on many occasions, while also teaming up as members of the Avengers. Marvel has released the covers and solicitations for all eight Contest of Chaos annuals.

Contest of Chaos kicks off in August, with Stephanie Williams and artist Alberto Foche pairing up to reveal more of Agatha Harkness' twisted scheme in bonus backup stories. Scarlet Witch Annual #1 by Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto serves as a prelude to Contest of Chaos, where Agatha ends up stealing something "dark and dangerous" from her former pupil. She then unleashes her corruption on the various superheroes.

"CONTEST OF CHAOS is the kind of story I would absolutely sprint to the comic store to buy as a reader," Phillips said. "There's action, mystery, magic, and my favorite characters from all over the Marvel Universe. To be spearheading the storyline is just incredibly cool for me as a creator. It's going to be big with ramifications for the larger universe… See you this summer—THWIP!"

You can find the covers for the Contest of Chaos event below, along with issue descriptions and creative teams.