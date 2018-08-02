Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/6/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Justice League #1, Immortal Hulk #1, Sword Daughter #1, and Go Go Power Rangers #10. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BATMAN #48

Batman #48 might be Tom King’s best issue yet. This close to the big wedding issue, the Joker shows up to create some chaos. That’s to be expected. What perhaps isn’t is how this issue, despite being largely Joker-centric, ends up being deeply about Batman and how he handles one of his greatest foes with an interesting mix of force and patience. Of course, with this being the first part of a two-part arc, things don’t quite go as perhaps Batman would expect from his encounters with the Joker. That, too, is very much about Batman, too, as it leaves Catwoman to deal with the fallout. The issue is not an easy read. It’s subtly graphic with some intense moments, but it is an incredible issue that will leave readers wanting more even as they flinch and try to look away. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN PRELUDE TO THE WEDDING NIGHTWING VS HUSH #1

If the actual Batman/Catwoman wedding is half as good as Batman Prelude to the Wedding Nightwing Vs Hush, then we are all in for a treat. As the wedding gets closer, various villains are coming out of the woodwork to confront members of the Bat Family and there is something perfect in Nightwing being confronted by Hush. Tim Seely’s story strikes a perfect chord in exploring who Nightwing and Hush both are and how they are similar in their own ways. It’s a second perfect issue for Seely as Robin Vs Ra’s al Ghul was equally poignant thoughtful, though Nightwing Vs Hush takes things to the next level and creates new character depth for Nightwing even as it reveals the next villain to darken a heroes door before the big day. A solid, incredible issue you’ll want to read over and over again. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #19

After four years of issues, and a story spanning decades, Bombshells says farewell in a way that only it can. The first part of the issue sees the final battle finally come to a close, with all of our intrepid heroes trying to figure out where to go next. The second half of the issue answers that question pretty perfectly, providing a rewarding endgame for every character you’ve fallen in love with over the series. Sure, it’s a little schmaltzy, but it’s also satisfying. Aneke and Sauvage’s art help elevate the issue too, creating an adorable last look (for now) at the Bombshells’ world. If you’ve read any chunk of this series thus far, this final issue is as good of a reason as any to catch up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #3

For every moment Curse of Brimstone #3 spends unfolding a new piece of the story, it spends another three retreading what’s already said in the first two issues, or putting a new spin on a worn-down comic trope. There is promise to be had in this saga, but Brimstone goes off the rails too often to keep anyone interested for very long. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

CYBORG #23

This issue begins and ends on a strong note, but what’s in between just doesn’t command your attention. Most of it is just Cyborg flying from one spot to another, getting the tar beat out of him in every instance. The idea of him not being 100% is planted early on, but seeing him offer up any sort of fight would be a nice change of pace. This whole arc has seemed like people playing hot potato with the Justice Leaguer, and the ending doesn’t change that, though it does offer up some interesting consequences for the hero. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #32

Immovable object, check. Unstoppable force, check. The “Deathstroke vs. Batman” storyline seems to have blown its wad on a premise that everyone could get behind, leaving the story to wonder how it could keep up with the version fans have written in their heads.

The answer, ultimately, is a combination of strong art, stylish layouts and transitions, and the use of Batman rather than Deathstroke as the antagonist, leaving fans feeling like maybe this is at least a little bit of something they have never seen before. Still, at this point the story is starting to feel like more of the same, and the addition of Batman has made the comic worse, not better.

Priest wrote the story, which features breakdowns by Larry Hama, pencils by Carlo Pagulayan and Roberto Viacara, and inks by Jason Paz. Jeromy Cox provided colors, which were particularly important in one minor sequence that proved a highlight of the issue: reviving an incredibly obscure piece of DC history and giving it a post-Rebirth twist. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXIT STAGE LEFT THE SNAGGLEPUSS CHRONICLES #6

Just like the real Hollywood blacklist, the ending to this story isn’t filled with high drama or twists. History simply moves forward, and the world changes as a result. As Snagglepuss makes a tour of his friends in the near future, there’s a bittersweet element to watching that history play out. There’s little to be said about the reality of these scenarios or fictional constructs meant to interpret it though. Wordplay remains a highlight of the series along with a few visual gags, but there’s not as much beneath the surface as the narrative suggests. The result is an enjoyable enough comic with an original premise, simply one not worth lingering on. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #41

This issue might not pack the overall punch that last week’s Green Arrow Annual did, but it’s still a pretty enjoyable read. #41 sees Oliver on another solo endeavor, as he’s tasked with transferring Parasite to a prison of villains. At times, the end result reads a bit like a who’s who of underrated DC villains, with a mix of Oliver’s trick arrows thrown in. But there’s still a lot of interesting moments here, with Scott nailing Oliver’s personal philosophy and Clark’s delightfully dynamic art. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN LANTERNS #48

I wasn’t the biggest fan of this arcs’ premise, but writer Aaron Gillespie managed to change my mind, at least with the first issue. Gillespie brings Cruz’s resourcefulness into the light, and the mystery at the center of it all is compelling precisely because you care about Jess. The story is helped along by a solid supporting cast and the lively pencils an colors of Ronan Cliquet and Hi-Fi, especially when aliens are involved. Not thrilled with the whole Lanterns chasing Lantern thing mind you, but the story’s lead is making the trip and premise worthwhile. This has the makings of a thrilling caper across the cosmos, and we’re definitely along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #43

There’s no way to put this other than bluntly: Harley Quinn #43 is a mess. While the codependent Harley from the Harley Loves Joker special is gone, so is the strong, smart Harley we last saw in issue #41. Instead, we’re presented with a version of Harley that has leaned way into her mental health issues almost to the point that the endless painting of the character as crazy distracts from the fact that the real story is that she’s not. There really is villainy afoot and Harley’s not imagining it. Once the issue gets to that important element of the story it starts to be interesting and a mess in a good way. That build up and reveal of a real threat is enough to pique a reader’s interest into where this arc is going. Hopefully the next issue will cut way back on the Harley is crazy narrative and stick with the promising story they’re building. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #27

This issue of Injustice focuses on the slow rehabilitation of Hal Jordan, who had betrayed the Green Lantern Corps in the first Injustice series and killed his friend and partner Guy Gardner. Gardner is now Hal’s guilt/conscience personified, which is a weird but fun role for Guy. I enjoyed how this issue used Hal as a cautionary tale of sorts for the other Green Lanterns and how desperate Hal was not for other Green Lanterns to make the same mistake he did. We know that Hal eventually becomes a Green Lantern again, but it’s clear he has a long way to go both in his own eyes and in the eyes of the Green Lantern Corps to earn that redemption — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

There is an obvious comparison to be made between this incarnation of Justice League and the iconic JLA series created by Grant Morrison and Howard Porter. Both feature the essential heroes of DC Comics. Both focus on truly cataclysmic threats. Both are driven by new ideas. It is that final element which makes the comparison a disservice to Justice League. While it captures the tone of JLA, it does so by forging its own story and ideas. This is not a greatest hits collection like so many recent Justice League narratives. Justice League #1 is a comic that evangelizes about the greatness of the superhero genre and has faith in its own images and words. That’s what makes this a thrilling debut, one defined by imagination and confidence. It very well could be the start of a new era for the Justice League and DC Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAN OF STEEL #2

Ultimately this is a serviceable book with a boring Superman, a non-existent Lois and Jon, and a villain who the creative team loves more than the audience can. It also suffers relative to DC’s other current and recent “event” stories.

Two issues in, it was hard not to be blown away by Doomsday Clock, sucked in by Metal, and intrigued by No Justice. Two issues into The Man of Steel, it feels like time for Bendis to get on with it already. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #45

Overall, Nightwing #45 is a solid improvement on its predecessor. The arc took a weird and not-so-exciting turn at the end of issue #44, but the story quickly rebounds into something much more tantalizing at the start of this issue. Allowing Dick to fight with controlling technology is a bit on-the-nose, but it works well here, as he struggles to figure out what his heart is saying, versus what the machine is trying to show him. That said, there’s nothing overtly incredible about the issue, but it’s a fun read nonetheless, and it’s certainly paving the way for a great story to come. Also, major points for the way this book handles Dick’s feelings toward Barbara. Let’s all hope we get more of that going forward. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

SHADE THE CHANGING WOMAN #4

A lot happens as this series ramps up towards its conclusion for the foreseeable future. Plots about alien invasions and task forces quickly divest their secrets so quickly as to lose a great deal of their potential impact. Excitement primarily rests in the established themes and possible conclusions, while the current action reads more like exposition. While the most psychedelic sequences still read well, emotions often become confused as bystanders express seemingly opposite reactions to the same moment. The issue reads as the opposite of filler, but the effect is similar as almost every moment is focused on what comes next instead of the significance of the present. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #1

An action-packed launch to a potentially catastrophic saga with Firebrand at the center, fun art and a quickly-paced narrative make Unexpected #1 just that. Driven by developments, the quick page-turner threatens the universe in how quickly it exposes its new villains and the heroes’ weaknesses. A strong, if also crowded, first entry to a saga with potential. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #2

This annual is an extended bit of narration used to frame the final few issues in the series current run. Much of the dialogue is used purely to explain recent events in Wonder Woman and how they connect to the Dark Nights: Metal event. Staging the action on Zamaron with the Star Sapphires reads entirely like window dressing as pages of pontificating about love boils down to a climactic moment that doesn’t fit any of what has been said or explained. Even a few spectacular pages from Frazier Irving can’t salvage the story on these pages. It’s a gratuitous chapter in a story already bogged down by bad ideas. Leave it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP #1

Ant-Man and the Wasp #1 begins a new, fantastical adventure that many won’t be expecting. Instead of the grounded, heist-driven world of other Ant-Man comics, this story sends Scott Lang and Nadia Pym into the molecules for a colorful journey. Most of the time this tale is fresh and fun, especially when diving into the unique relationship between its leads. The art is fantastic throughout, and really prevents the story from ever being stale. Still, there are a couple of moments when you think that the comic might be veering away from something good, but Waid quickly finds his way back home without too much of a mess. All-in-all, this is a promising start to potentially one of the best Ant-Man and Wasp team-ups we’ve ever seen. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: LIVING LEGENDS #1

This sequel to a classic issue of Tales to Astonish takes all of its cues from the 1960s without adding any charm or innovation from the subsequent decades. Each action is explained in dialogue that desperately needs a diet. Not even the characterizations are consistent as the Wasp describes a dynamic between the titular pair that is never evident on the page. The inclusion of “The Eraser”, a device that literally erases characters from the panel and is packed with storytelling potential is used in the least dynamic fashion possible. As an introduction to who these characters are, the issue is serviceable, but it provides nothing beyond that. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #12

Charles Soule’s Astonishing X-Men begins to come apart towards the end, and the conclusion isn’t entirely satisfying. The issue deals with the threat at hand but otherwise seems more interested in setting up things to come, which is an odd choice for a story that has been so self-contained. Gerardo Sandoval’s artwork works when it is displaying the darkness and desperation of The Shadow King’s battle with the X-Men, but works less in other moments that should be more emotionally resonant. Soule’s Astonishing X-Men has been a fun ride, and the finale isn’t bad, but it doesn’t quite live up to the title’s name either. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #19

Ben Reilly’s latest excursion with the supernatural takes an unfortunate turn in the latest issue of Scarlet Spider #19. With most of his friends and allies stuck in the Dark Dimension, Reilly chases after Mysterio and his daughter into an ancient temple of Cyttorak… which conveniently is buried underneath Las Vegas. The core part of this story was fine — Reilly is still making a mess of things, as is perennial sad sack villain Mysterio — but it gets bogged down with a lot of hand-waving and plot contrivances to make the story work. The last page twist is enjoyable enough, although I have to wonder if this comic will last long enough to see any sort of payoff. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #703

Any attempt at subtlety that Mark Waid may have been making in his latest Captain America story goes out the window in #703 as the conflict becomes defined as the technocratic, universalist, elite blue-skinned Kree against the retrograde fascism and hate of the Red Skull, with regular people caught in the middle, their only hope resting with America’s youth — literally, youngest descendant of Captain America. The problem really isn’t the obviousness as it is a solid enough setup despite that, but rather that the story hasn’t quite sold the emotional weight of the father and son relationship at its center. Leonardo Romero is the real breakout here, bringing some beautiful cartooning to the issue, and the addition of Alan Davis and Mark Farmer’s artwork during a flashback scene is a welcome diversion. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CLOAK AND DAGGER #1

Cloak & Dagger #1, a surprise digital release from Marvel this week, is a tale of two different qualities. On one hand, Hopeless absolutely nails this book as a writer. He tackles the dangers of dependency head-on with these characters and, in doing so, makes each of them more compelling. Dagger as a solo hero struggling to shake her former boyfriend/partner, and Cloak working as a mysterious, obsessive pseudo-villain seriously works. On the other hand, you’ve got the art of the book, which is just a mess. The details and line work are often sloppy, and these faults rarely allow the illustrations to match the overall tone the issue is going for. Honestly though, the biggest issue comes in the form of this take on Dagger. The new suit is fantastic, I’ll give it that, but there are multiple panels when you look at her figure and wonder what the hell is actually going on. Trust me, you’ll know it when you see it. Thankfully, the writing (mostly) overpowers the poor artwork, and the issue is a solid take on the characters. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAZZLER X SONG #1

To say that Dazzler X Song is a delightful comic is accurate, but also woefully inadequate to describe what Magdalene Visaggio and Laura Braga accomplish in a single comic book. Delightful does aptly describe the dialogue, Dazzler’s characterization, and in particular her interactions with Colossus, a well-chosen pairing harkening back to Dazzler’s time as an Outback-era X-Man. What the word fails to communicate is how brilliantly this issue uses Alison Blaire’s status as a musician and icon within her community to tackle themes of tribalism and territorialism within subcultures including, but not even close to limited to, X-Men fandom itself with an insider’s nuance that shows empathy for all sides without necessarily bestowing approval. Braga’s artwork does a superb job of being grounded while allowing the things that make these characters stand out to truly shine, bringing the issue’s overall theme to life visually. This is a fantastic one-shot that everyone should read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEADPOOL #1

This new run of Deadpool might not completely have its footing just yet, but it’s still a heck of a lot of fun. The first half of the issue, “Back in Business”, begins on a slightly uncomfortable note, but very quickly evolves into something much more enjoyable. There’s a surprising amount of cameos and Easter eggs, all of which set up a threat that only Deadpool could deal with. And the second half, “Good Night”, namely serves as a lampoon of different iconic superhero origins, but does so in a fairly delightful way. Sure, the story might not seem to have the most significance, but it ends up building the foundation for what could be a really interesting foe. Throughout it all, Young brings a delightful amount of irreverence, while Klein and Hepburn both go above and beyond to bring the Merc and his friends to life. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

This new take on Doctor Strange is vastly different from both the Cates and Aaron runs in recent years, but it does a fantastic job of flipping the script and standing tall on its own. The idea to take Strange to space in search of lost magic is a fun concept on the surface, but Waid manages to take the idea even deeper, and make it about more than just a high-flying adventure. In order to explore the stars, Strange has to be broken down to his core, which is often when he’s at his best. The true star of the book is artist Jesus Saiz, who takes Strange in a new, fantastical direction, and breathes new life into the galaxies of Marvel that can sometimes feel stale. This isn’t your granddaddy’s Doctor Strange, making for a fun and enjoyable read with a lot of promise going forward. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE WEAPON LOST #2

This second issue proves what I noted after Weapon Lost #1: this is far and away the best of the Hunt for Wolverine series of minis. Rather than dive too deep into the X-Men mythos, or insert Logan as an out of place reference here, Weapon Lost acts as a crime noir where Wolverine is the prime suspect. It brings the best out of a unique team, led by Soule’s always-enjoyable Daredevil, and takes this mutant hunt to the ground level, allowing readers to truly relate to the material. When Wolverine is eventually found, I’d love to see this team continue on its own in a completely standalone series. These characters deserve it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Immortal Hulk is a Marvel horror comic. There are two important elements in that description, Marvel and horror, as one does not function without the other in this issue. Throughout the history of the publisher, various horror series and characters have been introduced. Werewolf by Night and Dracula run through the streets of New York City, but neither achieves the same effect that made them popular in film and literature. They exist in a world filled with gods and super soldiers after all. It’s hard to be frightened of a werewolf when Thor can take Mjolnir to his skull. Immortal Hulk #1 understands this issue and addresses it with a terrifying tale designed for a world with superpowers and a specific moral calculus by rejecting the very notion that these things make us safe. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #4

The penultimate issue of Infinity Countdown balances its two plots exquisitely. The Guardians of the Galaxy unpack previous events and establish their new place in the universe, landing plenty of jokes per page to balance the necessary exposition. Their storyline also serves to balance the epic scale and non-stop action surrounding Adam Warlock. Splash pages and turnabouts radically alter Marvel’s cosmic status quo in an astonishing fashion. Whichever you direction you look, this miniseries continues to deliver every sort of fun one could hope for from a superhero event with laughs and shouts aplenty. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #31

Marvel has a long history of PSA comics, and this Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur issue joins it. Unfortunately, there is zero subtlety to it with the issue practically screaming that smoking is bad. Sure, the issue breaks a nearly 20-year ban on the depiction of smoking in Marvel Comics, but the PSA is so heavy-handed it feels like that distinction is wasted. More than that, though, is how unlikeable Lunella is. She may be the smartest person in the world, but she’s presented with such an immaturity that it makes it hard to care about her crusade to find out why everyone is suddenly smoking. The discovery and defeat of the villain in the issue is also flat-out rushed, making this PSA one-and-done issue fall flat. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #3

RISE OF BLACK PANTHER #6

Despite displaying all of the trappings of a grand finale throughout an extended action sequence, there’s little in this series to make any moment of it matter. Killmonger’s first appearance makes him out to be a two-dimensional villain with straw man motives and the stakes are simply declared rather than being built. A host of callbacks throughout the final few pages remind readers of the history lesson that are the first five issues, but none of it bears any dramatic weight. Even the choice of a final panel is focused more on weaving this story into existing canon than telling its own tale. Beyond a few well-crafted sequences of action, there’s little of value here that couldn’t be found on a Wikipedia entry for free. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS #49

The mutiny of Mon Cala finally comes to fruition, with Ackbar leading a charge against the Galactic Empire with the Rebel Alliance and the Millennium Falcon, delivering audiences an exciting and dazzling outer space dogfight. Given that we know what happens after the events of this issue, we expected the Rebellion to emerge relatively victorious, though the final moments of the issue do offer some surprises about what’s in store for our heroes. While recent issues of this title have struggled due to the art style and the character-driven narrative, artist Salvador Larroca gets to showcase his strengths with his depictions of fast-paced action and the requisite explosions. The overall arc never really paid off on its promising beginnings, though the conflict between X-Wings and Star Destroyers saved the adventure from being a total dud. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #3

At this point, I’m starting to think that comic book adaptations of movies I love just don’t do it for me. While I can find the merits in issue 3 of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I’m not really enjoying it. Part of it is because the comic shows a lot of unnecessary scenes, while forgoing others that are actually important to the storyline. And unfortunately, I’m realizing that Michael Walsh and Mike Spicer are doing less to put their spin on the story rather than translate every scene to the page. The panels are exactly as they look on the screen, from the framing to the color palettes. It’s fine, I guess, but as someone who loves the movie, I’d rather see a different interpretation of it. It’s no where near as bad as the photocopied style of other Star Wars comics, but I’d like to see this story done by people who would take a chance on telling the story in a different way. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEAPON X #19

While Weapon X #19 doesn’t quite deliver on the set up from last issue, it does lead to a satisfying status quo change of sorts for the team and that alone is worth reading for. Sabretooth’s unusual hero journey really shines in his interaction with Omega Red and how both Lady Deathstrike and Domino end up involved in what ultimately amounts to solid character growth for Sabretooth. Unfortunately, that calm before the storm feeling that was a huge part of last issue remains, and it’s unclear where Sabretooth’s journey is really headed, but if nothing else this issue is worth reading for the baby tiger who factors into one of the more creative fight scenes in comics recently. Yes, baby tiger. It’s perfect. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #29

While X-Men Gold has been inconsistent as of late, issue #29 gets back to what made the series’ early issues so much fun: high action-adventure and enjoyable dynamics between the characters. As a result, Marc Guggenheim and Geraldo Borges bring this story arc to its climax on a high note, with the typically solid Gorges turning out his best work on the series yet and Guggenheim leaving fans emotionally primed for next issue’s big wedding. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN RED #5

X-Men Red #5 continues to do what this series has done so well already, only even more-so. With the “getting the gang together” phase of the series concluding early in this issue, Tom Taylor is able show the X-Men at full strength dealing with the first direct challenge to Jean Grey’s vision if the future. Taylor has shown a knack for taking on timely topics with a sense of sincerity that even industry veterans seem to struggle with while still peppering in purely joyful character moments. Perhaps this can be partly attributed to the very nature of the X-Men as a concept, but Taylor seems able to avoid the sense of being performative or ham-fisted that sometimes plagues stories that are so clearly inspired by current events, and Mahmud Asrar’s artwork elevates everything to another level and helps give this story a powerful resonance. Unfortunately, this is Asrar’s final issue, but he leaves fans with several visually stunning, memorable pages on his way out. X-Men Red continues to forge the X-Men’s path into the future in glorious fashion. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #31

One of the major strengths of Mark Waid’s work with Archie is the pacing and that holds true with Archie #31. The issue kicks off with just the right amount of urgency and maintains the energy through to the last panel. Unfortunately, this issue falls into the same trap that most of the previous issues have before it, and that is that it sets up little cliffhangers that simply aren’t necessary. While this issue finally delivers on some of the build up leading up to the big Riverdale High dance, things just run too smoothly only to collide with another small cliffhanger that doesn’t feel nearly as important as the predicament the Blossom twins are about to find themselves entangled in. It muddles the story a bit, taking away from what should have been an explosive issue with major payoff. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #36

Hope feels like a distant memory in this series, which is why an issue that invokes it so strongly fills the entire narrative with new possibilities. As Grant McKay and Sara Flores examine their marriage, the imaginative landscapes and variations of reality all service their shared story. Each new moment is a new lens for readers to understand how the horribly broken marriage they first encountered was once a good idea. As the landscape shifts behind their dueling narrations, it’s easy to lose track of the many details that make it so informative and enriching. With the end for Black Science in sight, the series still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve, even in a quiet issue like this one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATH OR GLORY #2

The second issue of Death or Glory loses a lot of speed from its debut. There are none of the car chases or shootouts that showcased Bengal’s art or pumped adrenaline into the story. Instead readers are left with a lot of explanations and some gory details into a world that doesn’t appear to be entirely thought out. The core ideas are just as plain, but there’s little to be said beyond the high cost of healthcare and human trafficking being obviously bad. One particular sequence stands out as being in poor taste, taking the oblivious and ugly villains of the series and heaping some shame on their sexual proclivities as a way of mocking people that clearly don’t exist. It is blunt in the worst sort of fashion, but replaces any action-oriented delights with dialogue that make the flaws all the more obvious. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DOCTOR STAR & KINGDOM LOST TOMORROWS #4

The final few pages of this miniseries frame feelings of regret, pain, and loss particularly well, almost so well as to make the journey toward them worthwhile. A single spark of light cast against the loneliness of space makes for wonderful imagery. It’s not enough to make up for the laps being run around the same feeling with little new to be said though. An emphasis on a failed father and husband never manages to extrapolate itself from his feelings, and those feelings are unremarkable when driven home with a meandering monologue that just highlights how unsympathetic the character is. There was a spark of a great idea here, but it was never expanded or shortened to a story that could accomplish its goals. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #39

Giant Days continues to be one of those rare books where there’s no need for something to fix or a mystery to solve. Instead, it finds its story in real-world situations that readers can easily identify with. This issue finds Daisy and her friends dealing with the challenges of finding jobs and purpose once their time at college ends, which is relatable enough, but what truly makes this issue outstanding is how it shows the anxiety that even the most prepared among us experiences. It humanizes these characters, and it’s exactly what makes Giant Days a worthy read, one that works without any major drama to keep readers sucked in. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #10

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It’s the small moments that make Go Go Power Rangers #10 stand out, and this issue is full of them. Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora move between themes and tones gracefully, never letting the book runaway in one direction too far. Every character gets their time to shine, and while the size of their part to play may vary, most manage to move forward in some way or another. Mora delivers another beautiful issue, including a stunning Graveyard battle and perhaps Alpha 5’s defining moment. The only downside is that there are only 22 pages to enjoy. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HALO COLLATERAL DAMAGE #1

Halo: Collateral Damage is a tale from the early days of the Covenant War. Master Chief and his team of Spartans are sent to a rebellious colony planet to find why the Covenant are targeting the mine. Master Chief ends up persuading a group of rebels (who hate Earth) to assist them in the mission, pointing out that the Covenant can wipe out entire planets and that they have a common mission. I like how the comic shows that Master Chief is more than just a stoic alien killer with a grim sense of humor. It’s probably more characterization than Master Chief got in the first game and gives the reader a reason to care about him other than “OMG, it’s Master Chief.” Sadly, David Crosland’s art is a mess. The Spartans look like Spartans, but the Covenant are almost unrecognizable at times, and the humans are equally rough looking. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

ISOLA #3

Three issues in and Isola has already found its stride — and a pretty darn trippy one at that. The issue sees Rook and Olwyn separated, and going to some pretty major lengths in an attempt to reunite. Fletcher and Kershl continue to create an incredibly cinematic, complex world, with mesmerizing art and character designs. And while this issue’s plot somewhat feels like a slightly confusing stepping stone, it will surely keep readers even more curious about what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

KOSHCHEI THE DEATHLESS #6

Koshchei’s story finally catches up with Hellboy in the final issue of his miniseries. Much of the tale is a recounting of their multiple encounters, as well as Hellboy’s feud with Baba Yaga. This is grounded with increased visual interludes of the barroom conversation between the pair. It strikes the melancholy tone of two old rivals burying a hatchet when there are no more fights to be fought. That is what makes this anti-climax most attractive, in addition to the continued stellar illustrations of Ben Stenbeck. While this issue doesn’t hit the highs of previous installments, it’s still a fine addition and one that will leave you hoping to see Koshchei (and his goat) at least one more time down the road for a proper resolution. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MEDIEVAL SPAWN WITCHBLADE #2

The Medieval Spawn/Witchblade crossover is a bit of strange beast, but it sure is pretty to look at. While both Spawn and Witchblade are two of Image’s oldest franchises, the miniseries features brand-new iterations of the characters. Medieval Spawn (who looks nearly the same as the one created by Neil Gaiman) is now King Valon and barely appears in the issue, while the new Witchblade is a teen thief descended from a line of witches. The comic largely sticks to well-worn fantasy tropes — there’s the blind sage, an evil witch-queen, and monstrous berserkers — and barely scratches the surface of the history of either Spawn or the Witchblade. Luckily, I think most readers are picking up this comic mainly for the art of Brian Haberlin, the original artist and co-creator of the Witchblade franchise. Haberlin’s art retains its stylized digital looks, which particularly shines in scenes involving larger-than-life monsters. This comic isn’t groundbreaking by any stretch, but it’s fun, and fans of the Witchblade franchise in particular will enjoy it. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #21

Does this issue jump the shark just a tiny bit? Probably. Does that stop it from being a genuinely great comic? Absolutely not. The issue sees the motley crew of paper girls enduring their newest challenge, as they canvas their way through a weird future. The pacing of an issue might feel a tiny bit off at moments, but there still are enough nuggets of genuinely awesome story. In particular, the issue gives some major developments for Mac, which will hopefully make readers excited for what could come next. And the through-line of it all is Chiang’s art, which transitions from a retro library to the future’s unique aesthetic with colorful, distinct ease. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRISM STALKER #4

If you’ve happened to read my other reviews of this comic, you’ll know that I absolutely adore Prism Stalker. It’s among my favorite comics currently being published. So how does it fare now that it’s four issues in? Don’t be surprised, but it’s still amazing. Sloane Leong is crafting an imaginative sci-fi mind-fuck, dragging readers eyeballs first into an alien world where we’re only beginning to understand the customs and natures. As always, her color work is intricate, with vibrant hues that never clash. The palettes are like a neon fever dream, but it works for the different species and the exotic worlds depicted. The action is also on point, using intuitive and inventive layouts to convey movement. But then it employs more traditional tactics when it needs to relay some information. The exposition never feels out of place because we as readers are thirsting for the required information, while some odder moments are best left to interpretation through the art. Prism Stalker has been careful not to reveal its cards, keeping us in the dark as to what is the true purpose of Vep’s journey, though the picture is starting to come into focus. I can’t wait to see where this journey leads, as Leong continues to prove herself as one of the best cartoonists working today. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SCALES & SCOUNDRELS #10

After a slight detour last issue, Scales & Scoundrels is giving fans some long-awaited answers with issue #10. Sebastian Girner finally peels back the mystery of Luvander’s curse, something glimpsed in the last arc’s finale, and the reason will definitely surprise you. Fans also get to meet a new cast of characters, ones that will hopefully get more screen time in the future, and all are illustrated beautifully by Galaad. Granted now we have even more questions, but those will be great hooks for future issues. If there’s a complaint it is merely that we miss the lovely band of characters Luvander surrounded herself with in the first volume. That’s less a knock and more simply a wish, and this is the perfect place to hop aboard. You won’t regret it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #286

When Spawn is thrown into general population, it doesn’t take even an issue for the story to run through every prison cliché available. Given the genre, most of these are presented in the lewdest possible terms with plenty of overt references to rape. These elements may be invoked in order to make the series seem darker or more serious, but it actually results in self-parody. Beyond those elements, each new sequence is explained in narration, distracting from any tension that might exist in the setting itself. Beyond particularly well-crafted spread where Spawn unleashes his inner demon, it’s easy to pass on everything about this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #11

The continuing story of Han, Chewie, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss being stranded on a remote planet came to a satisfying conclusion as the pilots of the Millennium Falcon used their wits to outsmart the bounty hunters. While the first half of the story showed a more forgiving Han, happy to help out the bounty hunters who had just tried to murder him, the second half of this adventure felt more authentic to the character, even in this story geared towards younger audiences. Additionally, the story made an interesting mention of droids rising up in revolt, which echoed some of the themes of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which introduces another interesting element to L3-37’s journey in that film. The second story in this issue brought Lando’s life lesson of steering a wannabe gangster away from a life of smuggling, though the story’s conclusion was relatively convoluted. As the backup stories in this series often offers tales of morality, it was hard to keep the ethical lesson straight, leaving readers somewhat confused. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STRANGERS IN PARADISE XXV #4

Terry Moore steps up the pace of Katchoo’s road trip through the “Terryverse” in this week’s issue, providing some tantalizing clues as to what is going on with Stephanie, Tambi, and the larger story at play in the ten issues of Strangers in Paradise XXV. The art and pacing is top-notch, and like much of the first half of this Strangers reboot, Moore uses dialogue sparingly, inviting the reader into Katchoo’s head for most of the issue and leading up to a funny final page and a cliffhanger ending that will likely shape the back half of the series. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Sword Daughter feels very much like a pilot issue. The issue is seemingly unsure of what it’s trying to accomplish in certain aspects, and takes a few clumsy steps for the sake reaching the story’s true launching pad by the end of the issue, but there’s a strength in the concept here seems likely to find surer footing now that the introductions are out of the way. If you’re a fan of Wood’s past Viking-era dramas like Northlanders and Black Road, or even his Revolutionary War series Rebels, Sword Daughter is the spiritual successor you’ve been waiting for. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT ONGOING #83

The Turtles’ trip to Manmoth’s realm offers a nicely drawn and colored action scene and moment of quiet bookending a series of vignettes catching up with other key players as this story arc nears its climax. There’s action and humor and pretty much everything fans have come to expect from another solid issue of TMNT. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VALIANT HIGH #2

Returning to high school has never been more entertaining than in Valiant High, and issue #2 keeps up the forward momentum. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith has such a great grasp on these characters, boiling them down to their quintessential aspects and having fun with the more over the top elements. Derek Charm and David Baron’s bright and colorful artwork is a perfect compliment, having fun with but still grounding a world where Bloodshot is actually a gym teacher. Livewire is the perfect avatar for the series, but the rest of the cast is just as interesting. The only downside is that we don’t already have issue #3. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #180

Rick and Governor Milton’s first encounter is as tense as expected but twists The Walking Dead into uncharted territory. As refreshing as a political exchange is for a series built on human’s turning to brutes when the worlds falls down, it is an entirely new color being painted onto Robert Kirkman’s pages. As with many issues, #180 sets a stage for bigger things to come, but these bigger things seem to also be brand new. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

XERXES FALL OF HOUSE OF DARIUS #3

There’s no doubt that the spreads populating Xerxes are some of Frank Miller’s best work in the past decade. They reveal someone who can regularly illustrate the essence of a moment, imbuing it with historical significance and narrative power. Only a handful of pages read as being less than with simple forms stood in a row lacking some imagination. However, these individually spectacular moments falter when relaying a narrative. Changes in time and focus show an interest in specific elements, but few elements of cohesion or propulsion. There is much to be experienced, but little meaning to be found among those experiences. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5