Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/14/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Uncanny X-Men #1, Wonder Woman #58, and Bitter Root #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

CATWOMAN #5

The first arc of this series finally starts to ramp things up, and it packs most of the punches that it should. The sort of dual storylines of the issue can get a little dizzying, but it also works on some level, making things just the right amount of chaotic. The real standout here is Jones’ art, which will surely captivate the reader’s attention for most of the issue, even if the narrative might not entirely land in every page. Still, there’s enough good in this issue to keep fans going. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #992

It took a while, but I’ve finally bought into the new Detective Comics, and it wouldn’t have happened without Two-Face. James Robinson plays Batman off the famed villain in unexpected ways, and while he might not have the Dark Knight’s deduction skills, he is able to hold his own on an intellectual level, and it lifts the rather mundane Kobra taking over Gotham plot line to a different bar. Seeing the two work together is a treat, and Carmine Di Giandomenico and Ivan Plascencia give the unexpected team-up some visual flair accompaniment. This isn’t what I was expecting, but it turns out that’s a good thing. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #1

Steve Orlando manages to introduce us to a corner of the DC universe that feels like it has yet to be tapped. While the characters appear to be a ragtag group of misfits — not unlike Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — the real standout part of Electric Warriors #1 is the beautiful artwork. Travel Foreman and Hi-Fi team up to create art that’s out of this world, and it’ll have you marveling over it the entire time this issue is in your hands. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #58

Barry Allen has been the key weakness to this series in issues past, but thanks to Iris West he’s finally starting to shake off the cobwebs. With Iris by his side Barry has started to embrace a sense of adventure that he previously lacked, and he’s even prone to smile a bit without giving into stark self loathing shortly thereafter. The two play off each other extremely well, and it doesn’t hurt to have a new nemesis to shake things up either. The visuals keep the train moving full speed ahead, and despite not being extremely interested in some of the familiar locations, we’re definitely giving this quest the benefit of the doubt. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #6

Carter Hall’s adventure in the Microverse comes to a screeching halt in the most predictable of fashions. A slight dip from the previous few issues, Hawkman #6 feels like a filler issue until the next story arc begins. Sure, there’s enough action to keep you entertained, but it’s another Hawkman issue that raises more questions than answers — which could be good thing or a bad thing, depending on your preference. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #3

House of Whispers has become a real struggle to read. While I appreciate the comic’s ambitiousness and desire to explore folklore and mythology rarely touched in mainstream comics, the book has a tenuous grasp on coherency, in part because the comic seems to introduce new mythological characters at a breakneck rate. The plot that actually takes place on Earth is much more intriguing, with a rapidly spreading pandemic that separates souls from bodies. Hopefully, we get less time in the ethereal and more time in the real world next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE #12

The finale of Mister Miracle provides plenty of resolution to readers but few answers. For the last year, we’ve followed Scott Free and Barda as they navigated pregnancy and parenthood with an intergalactic war that claimed the lives of friends, family, and… whatever Granny Goodness is. By the end of Mister Miracle #12, we see the toll that these events have taken on the Free family and how they plan to move forward from the end of the Fourth World war. However, a running question in the Mister Miracle series is whether any of the events in the series is actually real or a byproduct of some sinister trap sprung on Free (and possibly Barda.) We get an answer to that question, but no details, and that will likely divide fans. Ultimately, Tom King and Mitch Gerads crafted a masterful tale about balancing the real terrors of war with having a family with a frustratingly ambiguous sub-plot that could lead readers unfulfilled. Readers will likely be split between those who prefer emotion and nebulous endings and those looking for something more concrete. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #6

Gail Simone’s excellence at telling serious, moving stories wrapped in the insanity of camp continues in this finale issue of the Plastic Man miniseries. While there are moments that feel, ahem, stretched and others a little rushed it’s the heart of the conclusion that makes the issue a fitting conclusion. In particular, the opening sequence is a delight and the entire final page are so pitch perfect that one can’t help but feel completely satisfied having come along for not just this issue, but the entire Plastic Man revival ride even with the few dangling threads Plastic Man #6 leaves behind. Overall, it’s a solid issue capping off a solid series, and one can only hope we’ll see more of Eel O’Brien soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

RED HOOD OUTLAW #28

Exposition — or at least some variation of it — is a necessary element of any story. It serves as connective tissue between parts of the action, sets up the world things take place in, and helps flesh out some of the details that may be pertinent to the plot. And then there’s Red Hood Outlaw #28. With the previous issue being nearly flawless, it was unlikely this week would reach that same height, but Red Hood Outlaw #28 might as well be taking place in an alternative universe. Between a bit of ham-fisted subplot the issue opens with, and acknowledges what its doing to boot, and an extended fight scene in the middle, there’s not much to the issue that even feels connected to anything else. And maybe that’s the point since the story is set to continue with the surprise appearance of another hero, but it certainly feels like a distraction, and not a welcome one. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #31

For better or worse, Scooby Doo Apocalypse is certainly something else. From the moment the issue starts, Scooby Doo Apocalypse is a bit of a jumbled mess, and it never really irons itself out. While seeing Commando Scrappy Doo blast away zombies and monsters with a machine gun is a stunning visual, it’s not enough to outweigh the incoherent plot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #48

Like most issues of Suicide Squad, this latest one drops you into the story with a lot already going on and while things never really gel or come together before the issue ends, it does set up for a solid dilemma: it’s Amanda Waller’s turn to have a brain bomb and be at the mercy of others, but this time the mercy is in the hands of the people she’s mistreated and manipulated for her own gain. Suicide Squad is at its best when Amanda is treated as the villain and while that’s not exactly the case here — someone is clearly behind her sudden misfortune — it’s just enough to remind readers that there is still humanity in the members of Task Force X, probably more than Amanda Waller ever had. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #24

Kara’s quest to find out what really happened to Krypton and Rogol Zaar’s involvement continues in Supergirl #24 and while earlier issues have struggled with how Supergirl is portrayed, this week’s issue hits it just right. As she comes into her own she gives in just a bit to her need for answers and vengeance, but at the same time she’s seen maintaining her sense of compassion. Throw in a bar fight in which Kara makes some questionable choices and as she gets ever closer to the answers she seeks, and you’ve got a fun read that showcases the depth of the heroine in a way we haven’t seen as much of lately as we should have. It’s a nice change. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #5

Superman’s fight against Rogol Zaar appears to be reaching its climax, and this installment succeeds in making things pretty darn epic. Both Bendis’ grasp on the Man of Steel and Reis’ art are in pretty good form in this issue, particularly when it comes to the emotional breakthrough that Clark ultimately reaches. The highlight of the issue is seeing some pretty unexpected interactions between DC Comics characters, something that carries on through all the way to the last page. This page-turner of an issue will definitely make fans curious to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS #29

The Titans are best when they find themselves in fish out of water scenarios and thankfully, that’s exactly what happens in Titans #29. Although Ric Grayson’s absence is still palpable, Donna Troy and M’gann M’orzz each start an arc that’s interesting enough it’ll make me want to pick up another issue. DC seemingly keeps putting some of the best artists in their stable on this title and Jung, Dell, and Lucas team up this issue to make beautiful art. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #58

Wonder Woman #58 kicks things off in a new and immensely promising direction, though it’s not based on any one storyline. Rather, it’s the lovely and at times unexpected tapestry of stories and characters that has us so jazzed about the series’ prospects. It seems this team is ready to take some chances, and we are more than ready for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

Once it breezes past the pages of wordy exposition, this issue has some moments where it genuinely shines. Spider-Man and Black Cat’s dynamic feels a little surface-level at times, but the mission that the pair go on gets more interesting as the issue goes along. The standout element of the issue is definitely the “B” plot, which sees MJ joining a group that we hopefully haven’t seen the last of in the Marvel universe. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #10

Avengers #10 is a pretty massive issue, with several additional stories tacked onto the end. Fortunately for all of us, the mega-sized outing works really well, and it’s the fun, “slightly over-the-top, but still saying something” type of comic that we’ve long hoped Avengers would be. The world is splitting into several different “super-teams” because no one really trusts the Avengers anymore now that an American is no longer at the helm. This social commentary goes a long way with the series narrative, but also manages to raise the stakes for the heroes, making it seem more personal and more grandiose at the same time. This is a very fun book with a couple of final act teases that will get you genuinely excited for what’s to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK ORDER #1

Black Order #1 struggles with balance. There are times where Phillip Tan’s art is brilliant; a spectacle of wanton sci-fi violence wrought by a cabal of overpowered killers. However, other pages are barely more than scribbles, poorly realized characters with flat faces and amorphous bodies. Similarly, Derek Landy’s script struggles to find the balance between dark humor and sci-fi action. This comic doesn’t know how seriously to take itself, mixing bland political drama and extended internal monologues about whether or not a character possesses humor while dismembering his enemies. There’s a seed of a good comic in Black Order #1, but it remains to be seen whether the creative team can cultivate it into something worth reading. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #5

With each issue of Captain America that Marvel releases, it becomes more and more evident that Coates and Yu are perhaps the most perfect team to bring this story to life. Captain America should deal with politics, but in a way that reminds you that goodness transcends borders and flags. This book embodies that notion to perfection. It’s also worth noting that the crisp dialogue and the brilliant panelling really make this a fast-paced read. When I was finished, I literally thought, “Wait, it’s over already?!” It’s so expertly crafted. More than anything, Steve Rogers actually stands for something again, and we would do well not to take it for granted. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5

Cosmic Ghost Rider ends in just about the same way it started: a surprisingly thoughtful, yet completely insane intergalactic adventure. This final issue deals with Frank’s biggest fears realized as he stands toe-to-toe against his son/Thanos/Punisher. It’s certainly a wild story, but it also reminds us that destiny, no matter how hard we fight it, is sometimes out of our control. This is a book that knows what it is 100% of the time, but still finds a way to provoke the deepest of thought when you least expect it. Wonderful finale for Cates and company. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #611

Daredevil’s very long night continues, as a small army of hired killers answers Kingpin’s call for Daredevil’s head. Daredevil #611 is almost all action, as a tired and distracted Daredevil nearly gets knocked off by a small army of Stilt-Men and a bunch of C-listers. I was disappointed by how the issue glossed over so much of the history between Daredevil and some of his opponents — if this truly is Daredevil’s end, then a few of these characters deserve more than a passing mention and a line of dialogue. Still, the creative team of Soule and Noto are continuing the build a sense of finality, as Daredevil seems to be running out of options and places to hide. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON #1

Misty Knight and Colleen Wing are back as the Daughters and the Dragon, and the first entry in the Marvel digital exclusive is about as action-packed as you’d think. The plot moves along rather quickly and the chemistry between Misty and Colleen jumps right at your face. They make quick work of the first bad guy they come across in this issue, but thankfully it ends with just enough mystery that makes you want more. This Marvel Digital Original was surprisingly well-constructed, and Jed Mackay and Travel Foreman bring the heat. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DOMINO #8

This issue could be described as oddly sensual, and that’s in a series that’s already rather sensual. Morbius takes center stage here, but only after feeding, and the whole process of that is… a lot. It’s not a bad issue, and the art frames it perfectly throughout, but a world-ending plot also manages to wrap in a much shorter amount of time than expected. It’s a little rushed, but Domino makes it count. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXILES #10

One of the strengths of the original Exiles series was its ability to use deviations of recognizable characters to create new ones. The comic used past continuity as a foundation of sorts, letting the past do most of the work of defining who these characters are and how they were different from the “prime” version. The new Exiles book doesn’t use that method, instead attempting to add personality to its characters by letting them all talk on almost every single page. For one, not all of the Exiles cast are all that interesting; too many are decidedly one-note with no personality besides a resemblance to something out of the live-action MCU. While this issue is whimsical, it’s also needlessly wordy and disjointed, a non-stop barrage of exposition and bouncing from scene to scene. Exiles could use a soft reset or a bit more conflict, which we might get next month judging from the last page. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Nothing else this week holds a candle to the superhero perfection that is Fantastic Four. Everything about this book is so utterly and quintessentially fantastic. The colors are vibrant, the art is warm and inviting, and the story is second to none. There are a lot of heroes packed into these pages, and a strange interstellar tale being told, but it all works in because Waid knows exactly who and what the Fantastic Four are supposed to be. Reed Richards and Ben Grimm are at their peaks in this issue, as one solves the biggest riddles the universe has to offer, while the other uses his kind heart to push a young person he loves in the right direction. The best part of that sentence is that, even though you know exactly which storyline applies to which of the two characters, they’re almost interchangeable. There’s a sequence in this book that I’ll refer to simply as “Uncle Ben” that is perhaps the most wonderful and emotional bits of dialogue I’ve read in some time. It’s so perfectly Marvel that would make even the real Uncle Ben proud. This comic is worth your time, your money, and so much more. If you’re not on board with Fantastic Four yet, it’s time to reevaluate your relationship with comics as a whole, because you’re missing something fantastic. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS INFINITY WARPS #1

Infinity Warps #1 is exactly what it needs to be. With three-and-a-half mini-stories in one title, it gives creative teams just enough room to experiment with this mashed-up characters without drawing it out too long. While some of the other warped titles — see Soldier Supreme and Iron Hammer — take on a more serious tone, each of the short stories confined in Infinity Warps #1 is comedic, allowing for plenty of laughs throughout and maybe even a hearty chuckle or two. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVELS CAPTAIN MARVEL PRELUDE #1

Marvel’s Captain Marvel Prelude isn’t necessary reading by any means, but it does fill in some blanks that fans of the MCU will appreciate. If you were wondering what Nick Fury and Maria Hill were doing during Civil War and right before Infinity War, you’ll be pleased, and the same goes for those looking for the briefest of glimpses at Captain America’s time as a rogue after Civil War. If you’re actually looking for something directly regarding Captain Marvel though, you’ll be disappointed, as you could’ve just as easily watched Infinity War’s final after credits scene and received the same satisfaction. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

MS MARVEL #36

G. Willow Wilson can do no wrong when it comes to Ms. Marvel. Don’t believe me? Then Ms. Marvel #36 might just win you over. The issue takes a moment to allow Kamala and Bruno to process their battle with Shocker as well as the reveal about how Kamala’s powers work. To do so, the pair talk about how Kamala may have come by her Inhuman ancestry and the result is a deft, beautiful imagined love story going deep into the past to Kamala’s imagined ancestors. Bruno’s ancestor is along for the ride as well, and the whole thing is beautifully written, beautifully drawn, and comes together as one of the most lovely issues of comics this year. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #312

Peter Parker might be at his best when he’s left scrambling for answers, and that’s exactly where Sean Ryan put the web-slinger at in the beginning of this issue. Though Parker is going up a one-dimensional character in the current story arc, Ryan’s still able to write Spider-Man well enough to keep a person entertained. There’s a fine line between the borderline self-deprecating humor Peter Parker’s known for and being flat out obnoxious a la Deadpool, and Sean Ryan manages to find the sweet spot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #41

Spider-Man/Deadpool gets even more delightfully meta as the duo embark on a cross-country trip. The highlight of the issue is an extended conversation in which Spider-Man finally asks Deadpool about the nature of his constant chatter with the readers. Not only does the issue have some very earnest bonding, it’s also self-deprecating and takes plenty of hilarious shots at Deadpool. This is one of this series’ strongest issues to date. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #23

Under the guidance of Sith Lord Momin’s energy, Vader attempts to bring to life the blueprints for his castle that will reportedly reunite him with Padme, only to meet multiple roadblocks along the way. After multiple failed attempts, the castle is ultimately successful, but not quite in the ways Vader was anticipating. This issue paid off what the previous issue set up with Momin, elaborating on how the character could impact Vader’s overall journey. We’re still left wondering about whether Momin will prove to be a character who sticks around longer than this one arc, but, compared to last month’s expository narrative, this issue at least delivered more narrative momentum. The issue itself wasn’t exceptional, though the stage could be set for a surprising finale to the storyline in the next book that could have made the whole journey worth it. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #26

Doctor Aphra delivers readers a new creative team but a familiar tale, with the titular archaeologist forced to work alongside Triple-Zero or the bombs implanted in their heads will blow up. When the pair think they’ve found a way to remove the explosives, the plot thickens further, possibly with nefarious surgeon Dr. Evazan knowing that the two would seek this solution all along. Previous arcs have kicked off with a deluge of new information for readers, with this issue instead serving as both a recap and a tease of things to come. Being a regular reader means that the re-telling of past events felt redundant, yet the teases of what’s to come has me intrigued. This marks a great jumping on point for new readers, though those of us who have been on the Aphra train for a while are left wanting more. However, the issue’s narrative cohesive could hint at a more straightforward storyline then past arcs, which could mark the book finally realizing its potential. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #7

This standalone issue is absolutely, positively a must-read. The plot follows Thor in his early days, explaining the complicated relationship he has with Midgard and Asgard through a surprising lens. Even with a slightly simple plot, the end result is stunning, both in the snow-tinted visuals and in the relationship that Thor forms. It’s a wonderful example of love, grief, and living life to the fullest — something all Marvel fans can probably use this week. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #38

Squirrel Girl is one of the funniest series Marvel has on its roster, and this latest Skull-centered adventure is no different. That said, this issue dragged a bit in certain parts, but even in those sections Ryan North manages to garner some laughs. Derek Charm and Rico Renzi also have another strong outing, and really it’s the small asides like the “try not to break this glass pane” note that bring a smile to your face. As for the central mystery, it’s got me intrigued to an extent, but honestly if it were just a book of dialogue between the team I’d be OK too. That’s more a testament to the dialogue as opposed to a negative, but this story just hasn’t grabbed my attention like previous ones. Overall Squirrel Girl is always delightful, though we’ll be happy to see what’s next for the adorable Squirrel Girl crew. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

The flagship series of the X-Men franchise, Uncanny X-Men, returns this week with a new first issue kicking off the 10-issue, weekly “X-Men Disassembled” story arc. The issue is certainly an attention grabber, with plenty to love on the surface, but comes up short on substance. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #2

The Unstoppable Wasp is one of the most adorable comics on stands right now. It’s an unapologetically happy comic that revels in its bounciness. Nadia is a delight, even when she’s struggling, and her relationship with Janet is so pure and wholesome to see. The only problem with this comic is that we’ve now had two consecutive issues following Nadia’s everyday life, jumping from scene to scene without any real plot to it. Nadia is great, but the comic needs to be more than just a continuous character study. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAULT OF SPIDERS #2

The “Spider-Geddon” event has been a gold mine for new origin stories thus far, and this issue mostly keeps up the momentum. The three stories in this issue might not be as drastically different as in the first installment, but they all bring enough of their own narrative flair. The first story is just creepy enough to work, while the third arguably doesn’t do enough with its interesting concept. The real highlight here is the second story, which imagines Aunt May as Spider Ma’am, and crafts a surprisingly adorable story out of it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #8

This short “side-story” period of Venom is honestly a little frustrating, even though it remains solid in its overall quality. As Eddie struggles with trying to find the voice of his other, the addition of The Maker seems superfluous and unnecessary. The art for this arc is good, there’s certainly nothing wrong with it, but the series desperately awaits the return of Stegman, who has genuinely changed the way that I (and I’m sure many others) look at Venom. In the meantime, the twist on the book’s final page will have you aching for the December issue. There’s still a lot of story to be told here, and I remain wholeheartedly on board. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #2

Continuing on the colorful, wonderful world of Adventure Time is no easy task, but it’s safe to say that this issue mostly succeeds. The majority of the installment really works to set up stakes for Finn and Jake’s future-set adventure, while advancing the larger narrative here and there. The visuals are just as colorful as ever, and there are some adorable moments which die-hard fans will probably enjoy a bit more than passive readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ALIEN 3 #1

In this alternate version of Alien 3, the survivors of Aliens and their spaceship are discovered by researchers, requiring a squad to investigate what potential life might remain on board. While the human survivors tease that this narrative will be a far cry from the theatrically-released film of the same name, some familiar threats are also on board the vessel, which will potentially lead to some expected games of cat and mouse. Given the disappointing release of Alien 3, fans have been clamoring for the details regarding this unproduced script from William Gibson, with various details about the narrative having emerged in recent decades. While it’s too early to tell how this storyline will compare to the released film, fans of the franchise will be elated to see that narrative finally debuting in any sort of official capacity. From the return of Ripley to the possibilities of more xenomorphs, Alien fans are sure to be excited by this new series while non-fans will hardly see anything unique about this mythical script that makes it worthy of the hype. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #33

Birthright #33 spends its entire set of pages setting up stakes without paying anything off. Small bits of information are added, but it’s like finding pieces of a puzzle you forgot you even owned. It is a middling issue, suitable only for die-hard fans. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

BITTER ROOT #1

Bitter Root #1 is a strong opening chapter, one of the better debut issues put out by Image this year. It’s a comic that’s confident in itself and doesn’t need to rely on overwrought high-concept themes. Bitter Root isn’t afraid to tackle weighty issues while still having some fun, giving us some new heroes that are much needed in today’s world. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT #1

After a year of being one of Valiant’s stand-out titles, Bloodshot is poised to be more significant than ever as production begins on a Vin Diesel-headlined feature film — and this week’s high-profile Bloodshot: Rising Spirit #1 is a huge letdown.

From a script by Underworld creator Kevin Grevioux based on a story by Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler, Bloodshot: Rising Spirit feels like little more than a hodgepodge of rehashed ideas and mobster movie stereotypes, wrapped up in art that fails to elevate the material.

Penciller Ken Lashley, whose work features finishes by Ryan Winn, Brien This, and Oliver Borges, has talent and some strong storytelling chops, but the line work itself on this issue is not particularly strong, and there are bits here and there — wonky faces, legs and feet obscured by shadow and cross-hatching — that feel like they were borrowed from a bad ’90s comic. That may be some attempt by the art team to be meta, since Bloodshot’s heyday was the early stages of ’90s Valiant, but it seems unlikely.

For every piece of cool storytelling, good ideas, and beautifully-rendered anatomy, there is an instance of soulless eyes, vacant expressions, and bland costume designs. The resulting comic is not exactly bad, but very underwhelming. It feels like a million other mediocre indie comics you have already seen before, and fails in one area where Valiant has consistently succeeded in the years since the company’s rebirth: production value. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #3

There’s aren’t a lot of words in Cemetery Beach #3. The issue tends to let the art do the storytelling and while it does it well, the words that we do get as the story progresses isn’t particularly deep. Full of cliche — seriously, how many pop culture bad things can one character have happen to them before it becomes ham-fisted and difficult to believe? — and a little awkward, the real meat of the issue is in the action of the fight getting to the point where we can get these hints of Mike’s backstory. Thanks to that action, it’s a fast-moving issue, and wherever things are going, they’re going there in a hurry. Here’s to hoping things slow down a little so readers can find out more about this strange, alien world. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DRAGON AGE DECEPTION #2

Of the various Dragon Age miniseries, Deception appears to be the fastest to really kick things into gear. The mystery at the core is one thing, but it plays off already established characters with new ones in order to really set it apart from the rest. Sachin Teng’s covers also continue to be incredible. If it continues like this, Deception just might be the best Dragon Age comic to date. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DR HORRIBLE BEST FRIENDS FOREVER #0

Joss Whedon makes his long-awaited return to Dr. Horrible, and quite frankly, it hits the mark. Full of laugh-out-loud humor on nearly every page, Whedon’s able to perfectly translate Neil Patrick Harris and Nathan Fillion to sequential storytelling. Although a book like this would probably get tiring as an ongoing, this one-shot was more than enough to keep me laughing. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY #1

Joss Whedon’s Firefly returns to comics in Firefly #1 from Greg Pak and Dan McDaid. It is a strong debut, with Pak crafting a story that, on one hand, feels like it could have been an unmade pitch for the television series while at the same time broaching certain topics only hinted at in the show itself, specifically Mal and Zoe’s time fighting for the Independents during the Unification War. There’s just a hint here, enough to hook readers, but it is quite the hook. Rather than slavishly adhering to the likenesses of the actors from the show, McDaid creates expressive models that are more in the spirit of the character than the image of the actors who played them. Combined with Marcelo Costa’s colors, it isn’t far off from what fans may imagine a Firefly animated series to look. Excellent craft and a compelling story come together to create a comic book that Browncoats are likely to be very, very pleased with. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #8

Gideon Falls hits its stride in this issue and quite frankly, it’s one of the most enjoyable issues of the series yet. From the time from a few pages in until the end of the issue, the tension is so tight, you could cut it with a butter knife. Jeff Lemire is at his best when he incorporates the insanity and that’s apparent throughout. Although past issues have fallen flat, Gideon Falls #8 is a page-turning thriller that you won’t be able to put down. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOD OF WAR #1

The new God of War series is set in the recent past, giving fans a brief glimpse into his life before he started his inadvertent war against the Norse pantheon. Chris Roberson captures Kratos perfectly, with all of his brooding and lack of compassionate parenting skill. I’m a bit disappointed by the comic’s choice of generic antagonist, but I suspect it’s because Sony is holding back all the best parts of Norse mythology for the games. This ultimately is a fun and fluffy God of War comic, one where the stakes are low but the potential for entertainment is high. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #14

Go Go Power Rangers often uses the past to enrich the present, and issue #14 is another solid example that the method works. Fans get a glimpse at not only Jason’s early life but also into his real thoughts thanks to an unexpected new ability, and the process of Jason and Trini getting used to their new roles and abilities provides plenty of entertaining moments. It’s a joy to see Rita Repulsa getting the respect she never truly had on the show, and the art shines brightest when she’s on screen, so to speak. Granted, in other parts the art falls a little flat, but it’s always up to par when it’s time to morph. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #10

Hit-Girl #10 is a pretty obvious comic. It’s emotionless violence, lazy dialogue, bland and tired twists, and simple stereotypes. Fans probably aren’t going to the Kick-Ass universe for subtlety or depth, and they won’t find any here. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #2

We may only be two issues in, but Infinite Dark is already one of the most intriguing mysteries in comics. The admittedly bleak premise acts as quite the compelling backdrop, but the true strength is the tension Ryan Cady and Andrea Mutti create, utilizing the shadows and what is not seen to tremendous effect. The cast isn’t massive, but the ones who are around are genuinely complex, and trust us when we say you’ll want to get to the bottom of what is potentially humanity’s last mystery. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

JOE GOLEM #3

Michelle Madsen’s colors are a high point in this moody issue from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, with art by Peter Bergting. The script is serviceable, even if a lot of it is expository dialogue, and the art shows off a strong sense of mood and pacing, even if the faces and figure work are hit or miss. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOOK JOINT #2

Jook Joint is not a title for the faint of heart and that is particularly true of issue #2, but it’s not the murder and the violence that makes it a difficult read. It’s the unflinching, brutally honest portrayal of domestic violence — specifically the roller coaster of emotions the victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse go through. For as difficult as the content may be to read on an emotional level, it is expertly and brilliantly done with the kind of dignity that only comes with reverent, respectful honesty. Tee Franklin’s writing in this issue will make you uncomfortable and keep you there even into the final panel, and it’s a good thing. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

LIFE IS STRANGE #1

Life is Strange was a critically acclaimed episodic video game following a girl named Max who had the power to bend time by looking into photographs, thus giving her the opportunity to change events in the past. Ultimately, Max’s meddling with time created a massive storm, and the game came down to Max choosing to save either her hometown or the girl she loved. Titan’s Life is Strange comic picks up on the “Sacrifice Arcadia Bay” ending, where Max chooses to flee with Chloe rather than go back in time and restore the timeline. Although Max has avoided time jumping since the end of the game, she starts experiencing bizarre time shifts that bounce her between different timelines. Emma Vieceli does an excellent job capturing the personality of Chloe and Max, and cleverly blends together the timeline shifts so that readers don’t even notice when it initially occurs. Claudia Leonardi’s art is solid, giving the comic a slightly stylized work while keeping the main two characters recognizable. For those hoping to see more of Chloe and Max, this is a worthy sequel. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #9

Oblivion Song takes an interesting turn this week. There has been a simmering tension between the two brothers at the center of the story, and that tension comes to the fore in a way that redefines what the series is about. As usual, the book looks great, with some unique monster designs. This feels like a point-of-no-return moment for the series, and one that’s sure to excite fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROXIMA CENTAURI #6

Farel Dalrymple concludes Proxima Centauri in about the only way that the story really could have ended, with an explosion of adolescent angst and self-hatred. Said explosion is wonderfully rendered in a way that only Dalrymple could, making the climax of this issue the focal point on which the entire series hinges. The issue feels particularly breezy even for Dalrymple’s typically meandering style. As a whole, Proxima Centauri stands as a wonderful artistic interpretation of an awkward, painful, and perhaps failed coming-of-age story. Not for those hooked on straightforward stories and consistent fantasy logic, Proxima Centauri is quite a trip for those willing to embark. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AGE FROM THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #4

While Hammer Lass traveling through time pushes the story forward this issue, it’s the big reveal at the end that made my jaw hit the floor. Though the pace moves rather sluggish, at least Jeff Lemire is able to add some mystery to keep interest piqued. As a standalone issue, The Quantum Age #4 isn’t necessarily an issue to write home about, but in the larger scheme of things, it will hopefully set up some big payoffs in the end. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

RISE OF THE TMNT #2

Based on the first two issues alone, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles seems intent on becoming the gag-strip version of the Turtles. That’s not a bad thing either. While the second issue starts a bit slowly with some simple and obvious gags, Rise of the TMNT‘s strength proves to be its clever villains, such as this issue’s hypnotist hippo whose entire motivation is trying to clear out New York City so that he can afford rent. The original Turtles animated series is always going to be a franchise touchstone, and while most updates try to deliver a more serious tone, this version just updates the jokes to feel like they’re from this decade. So far, that approach is working just fine. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

RUINWORLD #5

“Sometimes we must do what is right for the good of others. Even if that means putting yourself in danger…you do it because it’s the right thing to do,” is a quote found in this issue, and it pretty much echoes the story of this entire miniseries. Although Rex, Pogo, Kale, Lula, and company are adorable little creatures on the outside, writer/artist Derek Laufman packs a tremendous amount of heart and soul into them. While this is the end of the road for Ruinworld — for now, at least — it ends on a brilliant note that leaves us begging for more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHADES OF MAGIC: THE STEEL PRINCE #2

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of this franchise or a relatively new reader, this issue has enough for you to enjoy. The larger plot and worldbuilding are really what make this issue intriguing, crafting a tale that fans can’t help but follow along for. The visuals are also genuinely gorgeous too, particularly when a certain villain showcases their powers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SKYWARD #8

Skyward #8 swings onto shelves this week, and it pushes the electrifying series to a whole new level. With Willa on the run, her time spent in the woods leads her to some big revelations about Barrow Industries and her father’s connection with the corporate giant. Skyward #8 will tug at readers’ heartstrings with a few clever flashbacks, but their jaws will fall wide open over its final page. The comic’s team has managed to jettison Skyward towards one intriguing twist, and fans won’t be able to put the issue down. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #9

This issue is an absolutely gorgeous fantasy treat. The wedding between Pyppenia and Lord Helder drives almost all of the plot of this installment, but does so with enough satisfying twist and turns that would put Game of Thrones to shame. Even when the plot breezes from one altercation to another, the gorgeous art helps make the ride genuinely enjoyable, with hues of purple and gold lushly accenting many of the pages. It will absolutely be interesting to see where this series goes from here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THIEF OF THIEVES #42

The penultimate issue of Thief of Thieves is a wordy one. The issue is mostly spent in preparation of the series’ final job, complete with one big double cross. It’s a slow-going issue, but hopefully sets the stage for a more exciting finale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEATHERMAN #6

The Weatherman has been one heck of a roller coaster ride, and the series saved one of it’s best issues for last. While the art can at times be a touch too grisly, there’s no denying just how fantastic it is the other 95% of the time. The action’s exciting and visceral, and you feel every slice and punch. That momentum carries over to the plot, revealing several captivating hooks for the next volume, and drawing some poignant emotional beats from them along the way. Granted, we’re going to have to wait a bit for the next chapter, but we’re pretty sure it will be worth the wait. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5