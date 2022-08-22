Fantastic Four Reveals Major Bombshell About Reed Richards' Sister

Marvel's First Family is getting bigger. In the upcoming final issue of writer Dan Slott's Fantastic Four, Reed Richards will meet the long-lost daughter of the late Nathaniel Richards: Reed's secret half-sister, Professor Joanna Jeffers. The issue, hitting stands on August 24, comes after The Reckoning War arc in which Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, the Thing, Jack of Hearts, and She-Hulk saved all of reality from an alien reckoning. And in Slott's farewell to Fantastic Four, Namor the Sub-Mariner will guest star when another reality-shaking event happens: an unexpected family reunion. See preview pages from the issue below.

"I always try when I wrap up a book to put the toys back in the box. I don't want to burden the next team with stuff they don't want to play with," the Fantastic Four writer, who will launch Spider-Man #1 with artist Mark Bagley in October, told Marvel.com about his Fantastic farewell. "That said, I will murder someone if they harm those Grimm children. [Laughs] I will hunt them down. Not Jo and Nikki! They're strange, militant young people who need love."

But Slott, who has been on the book since 2018, will also bring some new toys out of the box. In Marvel's preview of Fantastic Four #46, Reed meets "world-renowned eco warrior and marine biologist" Professor Joanna Jeffers. Between dealing with alien invasions, clones, and saving the entire multiverse, as well as the Human Torch's inability to "flame off," the first family's first get-together with Joanna has had to wait.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Fantastic Four #46, "Family First!," written by Slott with art by CAFU, releases August 24. Read the solicit and preview pages below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #46