Fantastic Four Writer Dan Slott Exiting Series This Year

✖

Though best known for being the primary architect of Amazing Spider-Man for years, celebrated Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott has been penning Marvel's First Family, The Fantastic Four for the past...well, four years. Slotts's run on the "World's Greatest Comic Magazine" will officially conclude later this year with Fantastic Four #46. Unlike other wrap ups of major runs, Marvel seemingly debuted the news in an ad released in this week's comics, hyping up the upcoming issue with the line: "Dan Slott's groundbreaking run comes to a startling conclusion – with a revelation years in the making!" Bleeding Cool spotted it and have confirmed that the issue will be Slott's last on the title.

Slott's work with the team has been filled with new angles for the group, some a long time coming and others retcons that have popped up out of nowhere. Among those are the revelation that Franklin Richards was no longer considered a mutant, revealing that his reality-altering power-set allowed him to believe that he was one. In addition a big change was made to the Fantastic Four's origins and Johnny Storm was turned into a Permanent Human Torch, but most importantly, Ben Grimm finally got to marry Alicia Masters, something that happened within the first six issues of Slott taking over.

As we said above, the final issue that will be written by Slott is the upcoming Fantastic Four #46, but the series will not be ending there. Fantastic Four #47 has already been solicited by the publisher as well though, which will be a crossover to the AXE: Judgment Day event with writer David Pepose and artist Juann Cabal at the helm. It's unclear if the series will continue after that or go on a hiatus ahead of being rebooted, but it's something that Marvel is fond of doing every few years anyway. You can find the full cover and solicitation for Slott's final issue below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220962

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) CAFU

"FAMILY FIRST"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis. RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: $3.99

