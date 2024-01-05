Marvel's 2024 Free Comic Book Day Title Teases the X-Men's First Post-Krakoa Story

Marvel has given the first clues regarding what the post-Krakoa world will look like for the X-Men. May 4th sees the release of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles, with a total of five books finding their way to comic book shops. The stories will feature looks into the futures of the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Blood Hunt crossover event, the Ultimate Universe, Marvel's Voices, and Star Wars. After announcing a reboot of the X-Men franchise following Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, fans can pick up one of the FCBD titles to see where the X-Men's story will head next.

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt/X-Men #1 will feature a story by writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez, that sends Jubilee "on a journey to where it all began and is packed with jaw-dropping hints at the X-Men's post-Krakoa landscape." If we can put our detective cap on, the place where it all began could possibly be the Xavier School for Higher Learning, where Professor Charles Xavier and the teachers at the school trained the next generation of mutants. After spending time on the sovereign island nation of Krakoa, the X-Men may be going back to their roots of running a school to prepare mutants to live in a world that fears and hates them. Could we also see Simone and Marquez as the creators on a new volume of X-Men?

Marvel reveals Free Comic Book Day stories for 2024

The Blood Hunt/X-Men #1 FCBD comic will also set up the Blood Hunt event that takes place later this year. "Take your first bite of this upcoming saga from writer Jed MacKay that sees the vampires of the Marvel Universe step out of the shadows and plunge the world into darkness," a description of the FCBD story reads. "Starring the Avengers, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, and of course, pop culture's iconic vampire hunter, Blade, Blood Hunt promises to leave a profound mark on the Marvel Universe in its wake."

The description of Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1 tells readers to "see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of ULTIMATE heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1 will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run; and a special preview of Al Ewing's next mind-bending arc of Venom!"

Free Comic Book Day: Marvel's Voices collects stories from last year's Marvel's Voices one-shots, including Marvel's Voices: Avengers, Marvel's Voices: X-Men, and Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse. "Free Comic Book Day: Marvel's Voices will also contain essays about Marvel history, creator interviews, AND an all-new story starring the breakout spider-hero from last year's Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse film—SPIDER-MAN INDIA! Over the years, Marvel's Voices has evolved from a podcast to a year-long publishing program that illustrates the richness and breadth of the Marvel Comics mythos. Stay tuned in the months ahead for announcements about the exciting ways the initiative will uplift and inspire readers throughout 2024!"

Finally, Free Comic Book Day: Star Wars/Darth Vader #1 explores the stories coming to a galaxy far, far away, and Free Comic Book Day: Spider & His Amazing Friends is the perfect jumping-on point for young readers. You can find covers, interior art, and story descriptions for the FCBD titles below.