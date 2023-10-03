Marvel Previews New Jonathan Hickman Series G.O.D.S.

Jonathan Hickman isn't known for writing small scale stories. With the likes of Secret Wars, House of X, and the reimagining of the Ultimate Universe under his belt, the writer's latest title is no different. This coming Wednesday, Hickman and Valerio Schiti lead the charge on plotting out an expansive new story in G.O.D.S. #1, a double-sized debut issue that drops readers into the fabric of Marvel's cosmology. The House of Ideas recently released the first few pages from the comic, which you can see below!

"When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman previously said of the series. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe -- in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic -- and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

G.O.D.S. #1

"JONATHAN HICKMAN RE-INVENTS THE COSMOLOGY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE-POWERS-THAT-BE MEET THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS?

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book."

Written by: Jonathan Hickman

Art by: Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia

Cover by: Mateus Manhanini

Page Count: 64 Pages

Release Date: October 4, 2023