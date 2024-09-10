Marvel Halloween Special Brings MCU Character Into the Marvel Comics Universe
The MCU original character debuted in Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel Comics Universe are having a monster crossover. Marvel announced this year's Halloween special — Crypt of Shadows #1, the annual anthology one-shot featuring Marvel's "mystical, monstrous, and downright terrifying characters" — will spotlight supernatural-themed characters from the creepier corners of the MCU, including Agatha Harkness (as seen in Agatha All Along), Scarlet Witch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Blade (Deadpool & Wolverine), and Werewolf and Man-Thing (the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night).
Marvel's black-and-white TV special introduced seasoned monster hunter Joshua Jovan (played by Kirk R. Thatcher), who boasted of 57 confirmed kills during a gathering of the cabal at the funeral of Ulysses Bloodstone (Richard Dixon). Though Jovan didn't survive the ceremonial hunt that decided who would wield a powerful supernatural relic known as the Bloodstone, the original character will be making his Marvel Comics debut when Crypt of Shadows #1 (2024) goes on sale October 16th.
Joshua Jovan's comic book counterpart appears on the Crypt of Shadows #1 variant cover by Juan Ferreyra (Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance), which you can see above along with the regular cover (below) by Leinil Francis Yu (Avengers Assemble) featuring Agatha, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, Blade, Namor, and Kraven.
The anthology comic is in the vein of Tales from the Crypt and Creepshow, with the witch Agatha Harkness presenting the tales in a new framing story by Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and artist Claire Roe (Fearless).
Former Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy and Darth Vader artist Rafael Ienco pit the monstrous Man-Thing against Namor the Sub-Mariner; Kraven the Hunter becomes Kraven the Monster Hunter as he pursues Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, and battles Blade the vampire slayer in a story by Dazzler writer Jason Loo and CapWolf artist Carlos Magno; and in a story written by Christopher Condon (Venom War: Daredevil) and Djibril Morissette-Phan (Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood), Jovan appears in a Marvel comic for the first time when he falls through the Last Door and finds himself face-to-face with his greatest prey yet: the Scarlet Witch.
Crypt of Shadows #1 goes on sale Oct. 16th from Marvel Comics.
Trending Now:
-
1Steam Users Surprised After Game Is Made 100% Free for Limited Time
-
2PS5 Pro Announced With Release Date and Price
-
3The PS5 Pro Isn't Worth Upgrading to (& Here's Why)
-
4Attack on Titan Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Project Reveal
-
5Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Impressive Box Office Opening May Be One of a Kind for a Surprising Reason