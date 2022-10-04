Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Might Be the Most Important Character the MCU Has Ever Seen

Late this week, Man-Thing will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Werewolf by Night, the first-ever holiday special released by Marvel Studios. While the Michael Giacchino-directed special has been promoted as a one-off special presentation, it's most certainly part of the MCU. In fact, Man-Thing could even end up being one of the most important pieces the franchise has ever seen.

Conveniently enough, Werewolf by Night and, in turn, Man-Thing are both coming out as Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga is really starting to ramp up and Man-Thing is one of the key building blocks of the multiverse.

Man-Thing Is the Guardian to the Nexus of All Realities

Throughout the vast majority of his history, Man-Thing has found himself as the keeper for the Nexus of All Realities. Think of it as the one place where every timeline or universe comes to a point, with doorways to each of the universes across the multiverse. From this single point, one could tear across every reality for better or for worse.

There's even some long-standing hints the Marvel Cinematic Universe could eventually adapt the location. Eagle-eyed viewers of Thor: The Dark World will recognize it as an Easter egg included during one of Erik Selvig's lectures. Furthermore, the time-traveling, reality-hopping What If...? also deals with similar scenarios, potentially leading to an introduction of the locale there before Man-Thing returns in live-action at some point in the future.

With the multiverse playing an increasingly large role in all things MCU, it stands to reason the studio would want someone to keep everything in line or, at the very least, help watch over things.

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.