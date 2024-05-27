Marvel Unleashes Hellverine in New Ghost Rider / Wolverine Spinoff Series

He's the best there is at what he does... and what he does is PUNISH.

Marvel turned Wolverine into the flaming-clawed Hellverine during "Weapons of Vengeance," a crossover spanning writer Benjamin Percy's Wolverine and Ghost Rider comics. The demon Mephisto — who struck the damned deal that transformed Johnny Blaze into Ghost Rider, wielder of pain and penance — created Bagra-ghul to "make art out of punishment." The demon made monuments to Mephisto out of suffering and death, then was grafted onto Bram Straub: a child sired by cultists as a vessel for Mephisto's will.

Wolverine and Ghost Rider crossed paths for the first time when Bram, possessed by Bagra-ghul, attacked the X-Men. Years later, Logan and Johnny reunited to investigate a series of mutant murders, leading them to the U.S. government's Weapon Plus Hellfire Program. The dark priest Father Pike weaponized the demon and had Bagra-ghul possess Wolverine, turning the ultimate killing machine into a mutant-hunting monster.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As the flaming skull-headed Hellverine, Logan was controlled by Father Pike's dark magic, but resisted serving Mephisto's will. Ghost Rider battled the demonically-possessed Wolverine and then Bram after Bagra-ghul returned to its original host, only for the Rider's damnation stare to cast Bram and Bagra-ghul into hell. All that remained was a twisted and tortured stone monument to their many sins... one that was pecked at by birds to reveal a still-burning flame.

With the Hood taking over as the new Spirit of Vengeance in Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance, the Hellverine rides again in Hellverine #1. The issue, out May 29, is the first in a new four-issue series from outgoing Wolverine writer Percy and artist Julius Ohta (Marvel's Alien).

See the official synopsis and preview pages below.

RIDE TO HELL AND BACK IN HELLVERINE'S FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES! Because you demanded it — the return of the HELLVERINE! When a DEMONIC FORCE known as BAGRA-GHUL first came to earth, it brought LOGAN and GHOST RIDER together to hunt it before it possessed WOLVERINE. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets… and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS! Don't miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (ALIEN, VENOM)!