Marvel's Wolverine Comic Ending With Issue #50

Wolverine will end how it started: with claws and blood. Since 2020, writer Benjamin Percy has left his mark on Wolverine (Vol. 7) — but a new X-Men era means a new Wolverine #1 and a new creative team (Daredevil's Saladin Ahmed and Immortal Thor's Martín Cóccolo). Marvel Comics will end Percy's current comic run with Wolverine #50, the oversized finale to the 10-part Sabretooth War pitting the berserker mutant against his archenemy: Victor Creed, a.k.a. Sabretooth.

Sabretooth shot and depowered Wolverine with Forge's neutralizer gun just as Graydon Creed, now calling himself the Bad Seed, returned to do what his father never could: kill Wolverine. Issue #49 ended with Wolverine — suited up in his Adamantium Armor and wielding the magical Muramasa Blade — in a fight for his life as Sabretooth re-emerged from the depths of Krakoa. The 60-page final issue of Wolverine will conclude the Sabretooth War with what Marvel is billing as the "final showdown" between Logan and Creed.

"Fifty issues of Wolverine is a hell of a lot to be thankful for," Percy said. "But the math gets hairier when I do some accounting. I've actually been writing Logan — in the audio drama, in X-Force and Wolverine and all the crossovers and spin-off events — for seven years, twenty episodes, and a hundred thirty-ish issues. That's a whole lot of SNIKT. That's a big part of my life and career, and I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience. I can't believe I've been lucky enough to serve as the custodian of a character who is so important to me. Thanks, bubs, for joining the mayhem."

Marvel will send off Percy with celebratory bonus tales commemorating Wolverine's 50th anniversary. Legendary Wolverine writer Larry Hama penned "Mutants on the Edge of Town," featuring Logan and Jubilee of the X-Men, and Percy teams with artist Javier Fernandez (New Mutants Lethal Legion) for a special anniversary story looking at Logan's lives over the years.

See preview pages from Wolverine #50 below before the oversized issue (legacy #392) hits stands on May 29.