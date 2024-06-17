Dark Horse Comics Reveals First Look at African Fantasy Epic Imbokodo (Exclusive)

Fans will soon be introduced to a world of warring Gods in Dark Horse Comics' new series Imbokodo, and we've got your exclusive first look! The creator-owned series is written by Thabo Rametsi and Thabiso Mabanna of Nguniverse Studios, illustrated and colored by Katlego Motaung, and features logo art by Gil Lazcano, and you can check out the first cover for the series below. Imbokodo is the name of the greatest warriors in the land of Ndawo, and these warriors find themselves tasked with tracking down a group of missing girls in the empire of Mwenemutapa, which is set against a building battle of the powerful Gods (known as Badimu). The series will launch in October, and you can find the first cover for the series below.

"I think some of my illustrative tastes for an African dark fantasy setting may have found a home," Motaung said. Rametsi and Mabana describe the series as a love letter to African History, with everything swirling out of a detective story.

"Imbokodo is a love letter to African history, at its heart, it is a detective story about love of family and the brutality of war. But the story and the world created represent so much more as it shows Africa as it truly is – bold, thriving, innovative and at the forefront of the world's greatest stories. With the help of fellow South Africans and exciting South African comic book illustrator Katlego Motaung, aka DeadKatBarks, we look to honour the great warrior women of Africa – the likes of Nandi, Nzinga, Modjadji, Llinga, Amina, Nehanda and many other great warrior queens like the women who raised us. These books and films will pay homage to our majestic ancestry and immortalize African mythology and history as it should be."

What Is Imbokodo About?

"In the land of the pyramid sun, Ndawo, a single step for the Badimu (Gods) is a thousand Muntu (human) lifetimes. And in the war of the Badimu from the smallest cut shall flow rivers of Muntu blood... endless rivers of blood. War breaks out among the Badimu, casting a darkness over Ndawo. A darkness, that would birth genocide and war among the Muntu. And now a thousand years later-Ndawo remains divided into several Empires. As the brutal war reaches bloody crescendo, numerous young girls mysteriously go missing from their villages in the empire of Mwenemutapa, leaving behind only a trail of carnage in their wake.

Queen Nyameka of Mwenemutapa commands the greatest warriors in all of Ndawo, the Imbokodo, to investigate the missing girls when a nameless woman whose sister has also gone missing fights to secure her place amongst the Imbokodo to find her."

Imbokodo #1 (of 4) hits comic stores on October 16th and is available for pre-order now.

Are you excited for Imbokodo? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!