Marvel’s Infinity Watch Crossover Pits Thor Against the Power Stone Bearer (Exclusive)

Thor is in search of the bearer of the Power Stone in the next part of Marvel’s new Infinity Stones crossover event. “Infinity Watch” is a multi-part story taking place in different Annuals, as Thanos goes off in search of the hosts of the Infinity Stones. The cosmic artifacts have changed over the last several years, bonding with different human hosts across a number of Marvel ongoing series. Each of these “Infinity Watch” installments should focus on an Infinity Stone host, with The Immortal Thor Annual #1 featuring the Power Stone host, who readers have already met in the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of The Immortal Thor Annual #1, Part Three of the “Infinity Watch” by Al Ewing, David Baldeón, Federico Blee, and VC’s Joe Sabino. It begins with Thor meeting with Loki on Asgard, with the God of Thunder asking his brother for the whereabouts of the Power Stone bearer. Thor has his own issues to deal with lately, specifically his mother Gaea opening the gates of Utgard to unleash the powerful Elder Gods. Thor knows he needs extra power to combat the Elder Gods, and plans to use the Power Stone to even the odds.

Since Loki is known for keeping tabs on the Infinity Stones, Thor surmises that the Trickster God has an idea of where to find the host of the Power Stone. We then jump to another planet where Prince Otherone, aka the Prince of Power and the Power Stone bearer, is attempting to stop a carjacking. His internal dialogue paints him to be a pretty vain individual with a narcissistic personality. Instead of merely stopping the carjacker, the Prince of Power leaps down and lands on top of the vehicle, smashing it in the process.

What is Immortal Thor Annual #1 about?

“INFINITY WATCH” PART THREE! Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way. Firstly, the mighty CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE – with strength to match Thor’s own – was also questing for the stone. Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – THE PRINCE OF POWER! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe!

The exclusive preview of Immortal Thor Annual #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 17th.

Cover of The Immortal Thor Annual #1

Recap page for The Immortal Thor Annual #1

Credits page for The Immortal Thor Annual #1

Preview of The Immortal Thor Annual #1

Preview of The Immortal Thor Annual #1

Preview of The Immortal Thor Annual #1

