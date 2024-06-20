Infinity Watch: Marvel Teases Final Chapters of Infinity Stones Event
Thanos' hunt for the Infinity Stone-bearers concludes this summer in Infinity Watch.
Marvel has released details on the final chapters of its "Infinity Watch" crossover event. The last several years of Marvel publishing changed the status quo of the Infinity Stones, the cosmic artifacts at the root of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. Instead of being the size of stones, the Infinity Stones are now bonded to human hosts in the Marvel Universe. These Infinity Stone-bearers have popped up across different Marvel titles, but the "Infinity Watch" storyline brings them all together for the first time. Spread across several Annuals this summer, "Infinity Watch" features Thanos on a hunt for the bearers and introduces an all-new Infinity Stone.
"Infinity Watch" spans nine annuals this summer and is spearheaded by writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man). In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in Thanos Annual #1. "The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer, Worldmind, for the first time!" Marvel's press release reads. "As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell's recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more."
"When you write for Marvel, it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961," Landy said. "To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I've never written before — Thanos! Hulk! — and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God."
The covers and solicitation for Moon Knight Annual #1, Spider-Boy Annual #1, and Avengers Annual #1 can be found below.
Moon Knight Annual #1
Written by DAN WATTERS & DEREK LANDY
Art by SARA PICHELLI & MORE
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 9/4
"INFINITY WATCH" PART SEVEN!
A strange sleepwalking plague has swept through the city and it's up to Moon Knight to solve the mystery! But when his investigation causes him to clash with one of the newest Infinity Stone Bearers in a previously-unseen adventure, it'll be all Moon Knight can do to survive the skirmish—let alone try to keep the Mind Stone out of nefarious hands! Strap in, True Believers, things are about to get rocky!
Spider-Boy Annual #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by CARLOS NIETO
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 9/18
"INFINITY WATCH" PART EIGHT!
Spider-Boy is juggling being Spider-Man's sidekick, keeping his friends safe and just being a regular kid. But nothing stops him from jumping in when trouble is brewing! This time he's joined by Multitude, who has the Soul Stone, and Prince of Power, who has the Power Stone (of course!), as they face off against a mysterious evil they vow to stop!
Avengers Annual #1
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 9/25
"INFINITY WATCH" FINALE!
The Infinity Stone bearers are all brought together for the first time! If you thought the stones were dangerous in Thanos' hands, imagine if Star gets her way!