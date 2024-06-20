Infinity Watch: Marvel Teases Final Chapters of Infinity Stones Event

Marvel has released details on the final chapters of its "Infinity Watch" crossover event. The last several years of Marvel publishing changed the status quo of the Infinity Stones, the cosmic artifacts at the root of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. Instead of being the size of stones, the Infinity Stones are now bonded to human hosts in the Marvel Universe. These Infinity Stone-bearers have popped up across different Marvel titles, but the "Infinity Watch" storyline brings them all together for the first time. Spread across several Annuals this summer, "Infinity Watch" features Thanos on a hunt for the bearers and introduces an all-new Infinity Stone.

"Infinity Watch" spans nine annuals this summer and is spearheaded by writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man). In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in Thanos Annual #1. "The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer, Worldmind, for the first time!" Marvel's press release reads. "As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell's recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more."

"When you write for Marvel, it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961," Landy said. "To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I've never written before — Thanos! Hulk! — and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God."

The covers and solicitation for Moon Knight Annual #1, Spider-Boy Annual #1, and Avengers Annual #1 can be found below.