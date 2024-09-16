Marvel Legends Secret Wars Wave Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Pulse Con 2024 event is in the books, and it's seems as though the Marvel Legends wave inspired by the iconic '80s Secret Wars storyline was the big star of the show. The main highlights of the wave are the retro figures of black suit Spider-Man and Wolverine, but it also includes Captain America, Beyonder, Titiania, and Iron Man.

Pre-orders are available via the list below, and we suggest moving quickly as the figures are selling out fast – particularly Spider-Man and Wolverine.

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Beyonder – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "After pitting the greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains against each other, The Beyonder attempts to discover his humanity -- and in the process, becomes an all-powerful, if naïve, god. Inspired by Marvel's Beyonder's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands and energy FX -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Titania – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "When Doctor Doom harnesses The Beyonder's power to create superhumans, Mar MacPherran becomes Titania -- whose immense strength and durability make her integral to the Super-Villain team. Inspired by Titania's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Wolverine – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "On a patchwork Battleworld, Wolverine fights a raging war alongside the X-Men -- but is wary of forging alliances outside his trusted fellow mutants. Inspired by Wolverine's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with a set of alternate hands and an alternate head -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Iron Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The Invincible Iron Man helps the Avengers navigate The Beyonder's gladiatorial contest – all while harboring a secret about his identity. Inspired by Iron Man's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with alternate hands -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Captain America – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "When the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four are transported to a strange planet, Captain America is chosen to take the lead in fighting the ultimate war. Inspired by Captain America's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with Captain America shield fragments, as well as a set of alternate hands and an alternate head -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Black Suit Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Spider-Man discovers a mystery glob on Battleworld, giving him a new, black suit with stronger powers – and, unbeknownst to him, his first encounter with a certain alien symbiote. Inspired by Spider-Man's appearance in the epic 1980s Secret Wars storyline, this 6-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with an alternate head and 2 sets of alternate hands -- plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars."

Marvel Legends VHS Spider-Man and Vulture 2-Pack – Pulse Exclusive: "An aging engineer consumed by vanity, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture, attempts to steal Spider-Man's powers --- and his youth. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man & Marvel's Vulture 2-Pack. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like Spider-Man & Marvel's Vulture from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Fans can display this 6-inch action figure set -- featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs -- in their Marvel action figure collections. Spider-Man includes 2 sets of alternate hands, as well as alternate unmasked Peter Parker and Flash Thompson portrait heads. Marvel's Vulture features a set of alternate hands, an alternate head, and 4 wing parts. This 2-pack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed closed box packaging with series-inspired logos and design.