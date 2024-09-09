Here's Where to Get Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Pre-Orders

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's annual Pulse Con event is back for 2024, and it will include over 35 new products for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Dungeons & Dragons, and Magic the Gathering. The event starts on September 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and pre-orders for all of the new figures will start at 4pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and and 5pm ET for the general public. You'll be able to watch the reveals in real-time via the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, but you can skip it if you want to because everything you'll need to know about the getting your pre-orders in can be found below.

As noted, pre-orders will kick off at 1pm PT / 4pm ET on 9/13 for Hasbro Pulse Premium Members (includes convention exclusives), with the general retail release happening at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. At that time you'll be able to pre-order the new figures in the Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series / Vintage Collection, G.I. Joe Classified, Transfomers lineups and more here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping fee that becomes free after $99 – includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. Info on the new products will be added below complete with direct retailer links shortly after the launch, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at some of the Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 exclusive items that will be up for grabs:

TRANSFORMERS LEGACY UNITED DINOBOT DINOKING MULTIPACK

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #136, EDWARD "STARDUSTER" SKYLAR

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAP & BATTLE DROID FIGURE

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KANG THE CONQUEROR

"This year's virtual pop culture and fandom experience will be hosted by Jordan Hembrough and will feature special guests: Actress Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian) and popular YouTube Creator Dan Larson of Secret Galaxy. During the 2-hour event, fans will get a first look at the new TRANSFORMERS ONE Studio Series action figures, hear about new G.I. JOE Classified Series product reveals, get a sneak peek of a new Marvel Legends wave, view the latest Hasbro Star Wars products, and take part in the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, among other activities."

With the inaugural Transformers Day happening on September 17th and the release of Transformers One in theaters a few days later on September 20th, we would expect Hasbro to focus heavily on the brand. Again, stay tuned to the list below for updates. Note that previously announced products, TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Elita-1 and Bumblebee, will be available for preorder on Transformers Day, September 17 at 1 pm ET.

