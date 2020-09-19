Marvel Makes a Major Change to Fan Favorite

✖

The fight against Selene has reached its conclusion in the pages of Captain America, and while Cap, Sharon Carter, and Shuri were trying to race against the clock as the issue came to an end, Shuri told everyone to stop for a minute so she could right some of the wrongs Selene put into motion. After Selene is apprehended, Shuri tells Cap that they need to have a honorable burial. He says they are kind of on the clock, but Shuri tells him the clock is broken. Spoilers incoming by the way for Captain America #23, so you've been warned. At that point she starts the process of undoing what was previously done to Sharon, and as we see at the very end, that means restoring her youth.

"Behold, the sacrifice ripped from Sharon Carter, which formed the base of the blood-marine," Shuri says. "With it, Selene hoped to forge a device to end the hunger for souls that marks her. These good men came to her seeking redemption. Instead they found damnation. But what if their damnation were not final? What if some good could be drawn from this trickery? To right a broken clock. So that one is not just healed...but restored."

That's when she draws the souls out of Selene and returns them to their rightful places, and then Carter is surrounded by energy, and in real time she describes the return of her youth but also the loss of some things she is trying desperately to keep.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I feel it leaving me...the ache of age and injury," Carter says. "And maybe it's crazy, but part of me is sad to see them go. The aches, the injuries--they were wisdom. Lessons etched into my body. I am trying to hold on to some of that. Trying, even now, to find a reason...to find meaning."

We then see her youth restored and she says "Wow, I just had the craziest dream."

(Photo: Marvel)

It remains to be seen if she has all of her memories from the time between, but hopefully we'll get answers to that sooner than later.

Captain America #23 is written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, drawn by Bob Quinn, colored by Matt Milla, and lettered by VC's Joe Caramagna. You can find the official description below.

“'All Die Young' continues! A restoration! A resurrection! A bit of redemption! And the return of Cap’s number one foe!"

Captain America #23 is in comic stores now.

