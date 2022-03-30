Spider-Man: Miles Morales Returns to the Multiverse In New Marvel Preview

Ahead of its release this week Marvel Comics has released an official preview for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36, the next issue in writer Saladin Ahmed’s continued run on the series. Fans may be used to seeing the webslinger make his way through the multiverse thanks to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and his place in stories like Spider-Men and Spider-Geddon, and now he’s going back in. As we saw in the most recent issue, Miles is poised to go after his uncle Aaron in a venture through the multiverse and as the official preview reveals not only does he start doing that immediately but he lands in a place that might be familiar to some Marvel readers. Check it out below along with the full solicitation for hte issue.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

MILLIONS OF MILES FROM HOME!

•MILES and SHIFT are LOST IN THE MULTIVERSE, and thanks to the Assessor – could be a one-way trip!

•Miles will risk everything to find his SHHH SPOILERS!

Writer: Saladin Ahmed

Penciller(s): Chris Allen

Inker: Chris Allen, Victor Olazaba, & Scott Hanna

Colorist: David Curiel

Letterer: Cory Petit & Ariana Maher

Editor(s): Nick Lowe

Associate Editor: Tom Groneman

Standard Cover Artist(s): Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover Artist(s): Tyler Kirkham, Jason Keith, & Guile Sharp

Format: Ongoing (BEYOND tie-in)

Page Count/Cover Price: 28 pages/$3.99

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 Sharp Variant

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 – KIRKHAM CARNAGE FOREVER VAR