Miles Morales: Spider-Man Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel Comics has debuted an explosive new trailer for Miles Morales: Spider-Man the upcoming relaunch of the hero's new comic series. Writer Cody Ziglar (Spider-Punk) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini (X Lives of Wolverine) will take on the title after an extended run by writer Saladin Ahmed finally came to a conclusion. Set to published on December 7th, the new series will put the fan-favorite webslinger "through his greatest trial yet." Fans can get a glimpse at what Miles will be facing in the new series in the trailer, including showdown with Scorpion and brand new villain Rabble. Check it out below!

"There's the drama of it, he's fighting villains and stuff but also, he's a young kid, he's a teenager. He's got his best friend, he's got cool powers and yes that comes with some negatives, but he's trying to do his best," Ziglar told The Root. "He has a great support system. His parents know that he's a superhero, they support him fully, but they're also like just be careful out there. I love that optimism that this Spidey has had and I definitely want to continue to bring that through because I'm a comedy writer. I dip into the drama when I need to, but I like having a good time."

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Dike Ruan"TRIAL BY SPIDER"!

SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again – stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day – Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don't miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!

Rated T

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $4.99