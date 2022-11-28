Peter Parker and Miles Morales Team Up in Spider-Men: Double Trouble Preview

Double the Spider-Men means double the trouble in Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1. Co-writer Vita Ayala (New Mutants) joins writer Mariko Tamaki and artist G Gurihuru, the duo behind Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble and Thor & Loki: Double Trouble, for the four-issue limited series guest-starring Peter's frenemy and roommate: Venom. Featuring appearances by classic Spider-Man villains and Thanos, the Peter Parker Spider-Man and the Miles Morales Spider-Man take a swing at Take Your Sidekick to Work Day in pages from the issue on sale Wednesday, November 30th. See the preview in the gallery below.

"There's very few things in comics I have enjoyed more than collaborating with Gurihiru on previous Double Troubles," Tamaki told ComicBook in a statement when announcing the new series in August. "Their comic comedy is gold. I feel doubly fortunate to be able to work with Vita on this latest series. Vita is a treasure. I hope everyone enjoys this strange spider-ride."

Marvel's plot synopsis reads, "They're friends, heroes and…sidekicks? Peter has dragged Miles into Take Your Sidekick to Work Day, and Miles is not amused — they're both Spider-Man, after all! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it's up to Miles to save the day — and prove who's the true sidekick among the Spider-Men."

Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1 (11/30)

Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #2 (12/28)



When Miles Morales gets stuck in one of Mysterio's contraptions, he ends up in the last place a super hero wants to be – a "Next Generation of Villains" convention! With Peter Parker nowhere to be found, Miles must focus all his abilities to escape on his own. It's a test for a true Spider-Man...whether the villains want to believe it or not!

Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #3 (1/18)



Miles Morales' day couldn't possibly get any worse than having to fight a whole mob of villains by himself...or so he thought. When Peter Parker reveals Mysterio's contraption to be more dangerous than it appears, the Spider-Men must head back into the Next Generation of Villains convention to retrieve it – and face the ire of Thanos!

Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #4 (2/22)



It's a showdown against Thanos – keynote speaker! When their usual heroics fail, Miles Morales and Peter Parker must draw inspiration from their enemies to escape the Next Generation of Villains Convention alive. And if they annoy Venom in the process, it's all the more fun! Join the Spider-Men for a hilarious conclusion that finally answers the question – does Spider-Man have a sidekick?

Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1 Preview: Interior Pages